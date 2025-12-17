Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Malaysian SMEs seize opportunities amid market turbulence

December 17, 2025 | 14:03
(0) user say
The SME100 Awards highlight businesses demonstrating remarkable resilience and adaptability in challenging economic conditions.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2025 - The SME100 Awards has become one of the most trusted and influential platforms for high growth Malaysian enterprises, recognised for its rigorous evaluation standards and its role in identifying the country's most promising businesses. Over the years, the programme has evolved into more than an award. It has become a springboard for SMEs seeking credibility, visibility and a supportive ecosystem in an increasingly volatile business landscape.

That landscape has grown more challenging than ever. Malaysian SMEs are operating in a climate defined by rising costs, talent shortages, complex regulatory requirements and tightening cash flow. Inflation continues to push operational expenses upward, while difficulties in hiring and retaining skilled talent have slowed growth for many. These pressures have created a harsh reality. Companies that lack adaptability risk losing market share, while those that act decisively are discovering opportunities in places previously overlooked.

Despite these obstacles, the SME sector has demonstrated a remarkable ability to rebound. Recent data shows that SME GDP grew by 11.6 percent, surpassing the national average and signalling that transformation, not stability, is driving growth. Many businesses have embraced digital tools, streamlined operations and explored new revenue pathways. The divide between surviving and thriving is becoming clearer, and it is defined by mindset, capability and speed.

In this environment, the SME100 Awards serves as a crucial platform for SMEs to strengthen their position. The programme provides a structured pathway for benchmarking performance, accessing regional networks and gaining recognition that matters to customers, partners and investors. By combining quantitative financial indicators with qualitative assessments and a full interview process, SME100 identifies companies that are not only resilient, but ready for the next phase of growth. For winners, the programme offers visibility, connection to a strong ASEAN SME community and access to continuous learning and collaboration opportunities.

Datuk William Ng, National President of SAMENTA, underscored the importance of this support. He said, "Malaysian SMEs are confronting some of the toughest market realities in decades. Yet the most progressive among them are proving that adversity can be a turning point. The SME100 Awards highlight these companies not simply for their achievements, but for the mindset they represent. They show the entire SME sector what is possible when we combine innovation, discipline and the willingness to change."

The SME100 programme is further strengthened by the involvement of key industry partners. CTOS serves as the official credit reporting partner, Baker Tilly Malaysia as the official auditor and CGC Digital as the gold sponsor. Together, they enhance the transparency, credibility and relevance of the awards while reinforcing the broader ecosystem that supports SME growth.

For more information about the SME100 Awards 2025 Malaysia and the complete list of winners, please visit www.sme100.asia

LIST OF WINNERS OF THE MALAYSIA SME100 AWARDS 2025 (IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER):

  1. AA AVIATION SDN BHD
  2. AGENSI PEKERJAAN KAWA GLOBAL SDN BHD
  3. AL HIJRA HEALTHCARE SDN BHD
  4. AMD SOLUTIONS SDN BHD
  5. ARVIA SOLUTIONS
  6. AUTHENTIC TIMBER RESOURCES SDN BHD
  7. BIMAGE CONSULTING (M) SDN BHD
  8. BINA SKK SDN BHD
  9. BLACK GOLD SECURITY SDN BHD
  10. BUMI SENDAYAN SDN BHD
  11. CASA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP SDN BHD
  12. CEE INDUSTRIES SDN BHD
  13. CRILIGHT MARKETING (M) SDN BHD
  14. CRT INSIGHTS TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD
  15. CTRM TESTING LABORATORY SDN BHD
  16. DAYASAKTI TRAVEL & TOURS SDN BHD
  17. DREAMAZE SDN BHD
  18. EDCA ENERGY SDN BHD
  19. EF STORE SDN BHD
  20. EG TECH SYSTEM SDN BHD
  21. ELITE MARKETING GROUP SDN BHD
  22. EVOPOINT SDN BHD
  23. FLEX SEAL & PUMP ENGINEERING SDN BHD
  24. FLEXI FLEX HYDRAULICS SDN BHD
  25. GREEN EXCEL ENGINEERING AND CONSULTANCY SDN BHD
  26. HAI SUAR HUAT PILING SDN BHD
  27. HEAP WAH BARAKAH SDN BHD
  28. IDMS TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD
  29. IDPM ENGINEERING SDN BHD
  30. INDAH CLEANING SERVICES & MAINTENANCE (M) SDN BHD
  31. INDS CAPITAL SDN BHD
  32. IX REALTY SDN BHD
  33. J20 ADVANCE SDN BHD
  34. JIN SAN CONCRETE SDN BHD
  35. JNDESIGN MARKETING SDN BHD
  36. KIMAL AWNING & IRON WORKS SDN BHD
  37. KMS MANUFACTORY SDN BHD
  38. KPRJ E&C SDN BHD
  39. LES' COPAQUE PRODUCTION SDN BHD
  40. LOGIX EXPRESS SDN BHD
  41. MABUCO SDN BHD
  42. MALGAZ INDUSTRIES SDN BHD
  43. MARCH INTERIOR STUDIO SDN BHD
  44. MATTECH MANUFACTURING SDN BHD
  45. MEOFCO SDN BHD
  46. MK HARAMAIN TRAVEL & TOURS SDN BHD
  47. MK PORRIDGE SDN BHD
  48. MTC CAFE AND RESTAURANT
  49. NEW KC TRADING SDN BHD
  50. NURSERY HONG SOON SDN BHD
  51. OG MARKETING GROUP SDN BHD
  52. QUANTUM COMPUTING SDN BHD
  53. RADDISH TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD
  54. RAY TECH (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD
  55. RFY ACES (M) SDN BHD
  56. SAI COND SALES & ENGINEERING SDN BHD
  57. SALAM MEDICAL CENTRE SDN BHD
  58. SARAMOLY (M) SDN BHD
  59. SATRIA TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD
  60. SAUDAGAAR ASIA SDN BHD
  61. SIN THYE & COMPANY (PRO SAFETY)
  62. SIS INTEGRATED SDN BHD
  63. SK GLOBE BUSINESS CAPITAL SDN BHD
  64. SKA TRANSPORT (M) SDN BHD
  65. SKINVILLE SOLUTION SDN BHD
  66. SKY POWER SDN BHD
  67. SOFTWELL SDN BHD
  68. SOLAR VOLTECH SDN BHD
  69. SOLARLINK ENERGY SDN BHD
  70. SOON LEE STEEL SDN BHD
  71. SPEEDBRICK SDN BHD
  72. SSEMEDX SERVICES SDN BHD
  73. SUPER EDUCATIONAL ALLIANCE SDN BHD
  74. SUSTEN SDN BHD
  75. TERAS IMPIANA SDN BHD
  76. THONG WORLD SDN BHD
  77. TONG SHENG ENGINEERING SDN BHD
  78. TRUZ HOME SDN BHD
  79. UBINGO VACATIONS SDN BHD
  80. V CRITICAL ENGINEERING SDN BHD
  81. VIRTUAL ECONOMY TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD
  82. YPS TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD
  83. ZABSI INDUSTRIAL VENTILATION SDN BHD

SME100 OUTSTANDING INSPIRATIONAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS 2025
  • MR. DONAHUE CHONG - BIMAGE CONSULTING (M) SDN BHD
  • MR. EDWARD CHYE WEI YANG - EDCA ENERGY SDN BHD
  • MR. KALVIN CHUA - EVOPOINT SDN BHD
  • YBHG. DATO' RAVINTHRAN S/O BALAH - INDAH CLEANING SERVICES & MAINTENANCE (M) SDN BHD
  • MR. BENJAMIN GUNG SIE KAI - JIN SAN CONCRETE SDN BHD
  • MR. CHIN KAH SHING - NURSERY HONG SOON SDN BHD
  • MR. YEE HONG HO - RFY ACES (M) SDN BHD
  • MR. DESMOND GOH - SKY POWER SDN BHD
  • MR. SIEW YOUNG MING - SSEMEDX SERVICES SDN BHD
  • IR. BAVANANTHAN A/L SELVAMANY - TERAS IMPIANA SDN BHD

SME100 SUSTAINABLE BRAND AWARDS 2025
  • EDCA ENERGY - EDCA ENERGY SDN BHD
  • JardinPèau - SKINVILLE SOLUTION SDN BHD
  • SAI COND - SAI COND SALES & ENGINEERING SDN BHD
  • IDMS TECHNOLOGIES - IDMS TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD
  • UbinGO VACATIONS - UBINGO VACATIONS SDN BHD

SME100 WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS 2025
  • MS. YUNLU LEE - AUTHENTIC TIMBER RESOURCES SDN BHD
  • MS. NURUL AIN BINTI MOHAMAD KHDRI - ARVIA SOLUTIONS
  • MS. FLORENCE GOH SIEW BOEY - CRT INSIGHTS TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD
  • MS. DOREEN DING - INDS CAPITAL SDN BHD
  • MRS. SURIA HANI BINTI AFFANDI CHEW - MERAQUE SERVICES SDN BHD
  • MS. ELLEN LIM - SKA TRANSPORT (M) SDN BHD
  • TS. KOK SHIN LIN - SUSTEN SDN BHD
  • MS. MICHELLE YEONG - THONG WORLD SDN BHD

SME100 CTOS CREDIT EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2025
  • BUMI SENDAYAN SDN BHD
  • IDPM ENGINEERING SDN BHD
  • JNDESIGN MARKETING SDN BHD
  • KMS MANUFACTORY SDN BHD
  • NURSERY HONG SOON SDN BHD

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SME100 Awards

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SME100Awards Malaysian SMEs opportunities SME100 Awards businesses

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

ISCA unveils plan to future proof Singapore accounting firms

ISCA unveils plan to future proof Singapore accounting firms

Lily Allen Little Simz sparkle at Fashion Awards 2025

Lily Allen Little Simz sparkle at Fashion Awards 2025

Mountain Emei season invites global visitors to winter fun

Mountain Emei season invites global visitors to winter fun

Carlsberg Hong Kong launches no and low alcohol beer series

Carlsberg Hong Kong launches no and low alcohol beer series

TSquared Lab launches AI longevity ecosystem with Noviu Health

TSquared Lab launches AI longevity ecosystem with Noviu Health

CyCraft recognised as sample AI cyber vendor by Gartner

CyCraft recognised as sample AI cyber vendor by Gartner

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Xojo 2025r3 update adds AI assistant and new libraries

Xojo 2025r3 update adds AI assistant and new libraries

Huawei ESS passes extreme ignition test for commercial use

Huawei ESS passes extreme ignition test for commercial use

Hainan Free Trade Port launches international services portal

Hainan Free Trade Port launches international services portal

L&D Techs LED display wins award plans global launch

L&D Techs LED display wins award plans global launch

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020