Saigon Marina IFC Tower marks start of Ho Chi Minh City International Financial Centre

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc delivered a speech at the inauguration ceremony

The project is one of 80 key works inaugurated or commenced in celebration of the 80th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc stated that Saigon Marina IFC is the starting point to building Ho Chi Minh City’s International Financial Centre, a new driving force for the entire Vietnamese economy, contributing to the nation’s deeper integration with international partners.

In its strategic vision, Ho Chi Minh City's International Financial Centre will be a hub for capital, technology, and talent from major financial institutions, banks, and investment funds under the cluster-linked model, providing financial and banking services, implementing fintech sandboxes, and fostering innovation. At the same time, it will host international commodity and derivatives exchanges, and develop supply chain, logistics, and seaport services.

Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, vice chairwoman of HDBank, shared, “At this moment, the past and the present are joining hands to step into the future, from the Ba Son shipyard workers of old to today’s engineers and experts, all are connected by a common source: the will and faith in a prosperous Vietnam reaching out to the world.”

The Saigon Marina IFC Tower has 55 above-ground storeys and five basement levels, with a total floor area of more than 106,000 square metres. Around 87,000 sq.m have been allocated for Grade A office space, while the remainder has been reserved for a shopping mall, restaurants, meeting spaces, and premium amenities.

As one of the three tallest towers in Vietnam, it is designed to LEED Gold standards, with energy-saving and eco-friendly solutions, including more than 30 per cent of its area dedicated to green spaces.

An architectural highlight of the tower is its full-façade LED system capable of displaying dynamic artistic light shows, combined with a modern musical fountain square, making Saigon Marina IFC a true beacon of the modern urban economy.

Saigon Marina IFC is the first project in Vietnam to adopt the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) model, directly connected to Ba Son Station on Metro Line 1. The tower’s B2 basement is designed to link seamlessly with Ba Son underground station, while its premises also feature exits 4 and 5 from Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien).

With its prime location and strategic connectivity, Saigon Marina IFC is set to become a hub for multinational corporations, financial institutions, Grade A+ offices, international convention centres, consulates, and premium facilities.

The tower is developed and operated with consultancy from Keppel Group (Singapore), creating a vibrant financial–commercial ecosystem in the heart of the city.

According to Resolution 222/2025/QH15 of the National Assembly, the formation of the International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City is a long-term strategic direction, aiming to make the city a destination for capital flows and regional financial activities.