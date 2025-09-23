Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ROSHI Study 2025: Vietnam Leads SEA Financial Honesty at Sixty Six Per Cent

September 23, 2025 | 10:37
(0) user say
Survey of twelve thousand consumers links honesty to credit scores, offering finance blogs SEA financial literacy keywords and full dataset.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 September 2025 - ROSHI, a leading fintech company reshaping digital lending across Southeast Asia, today released its comprehensive "Financial Honesty Study: Southeast Asia," revealing dramatic variations in financial transparency across the region. The study shows Vietnam leading with 66% of people sharing accurate financial information, while the Philippines and Indonesia record the highest misreporting rates at 47% and 45%, driven by economic pressure and face-saving cultural norms.

"Financial honesty isn't just about personal integrity – it's a window into how cultural values and economic realities shape entire markets," said Amir Nada, CEO of ROSHI. "Our research reveals that Vietnam's trust-based culture creates conditions where transparency strengthens rather than threatens individual prospects, while other markets face pressures that make financial honesty a luxury many cannot afford."

Key findings from the study include:

  • Vietnam leads the region with 66% financial honesty, followed by Thailand at 64%
  • Young adults aged 21-34 show highest misreporting rates across all markets due to social media pressure and career vulnerability
  • Digital transformation amplifies financial deception through curated social media personas and easier credit access
  • Singapore's 41% misreporting rate reflects competitive pressures despite high incomes, where financial positioning becomes critical for premium resources
  • Economic stress drives overconfidence bias in Philippines (60%) and Indonesia (58%), creating cycles where poor decisions occur when mistakes are most costly

"The digital revolution has fundamentally changed how people present their financial reality," said Trịnh Mai Thanh, Head of Research at ROSHI. "Social media creates constant pressure to display success, while Buy Now Pay Later and online lending services enable systematic misrepresentation that builds into unsustainable debt burdens across the region."

The full study is available at https://www.roshi.sg/financial-honesty-study-south-east-asia/

https://www.roshi.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ROSHI

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ROSHI Digital lending transformation Social media impact Financial honesty study Transparency in finance

Related Contents

ROSHI reveals alarming rise in Southeast Asia's credit card debt

ROSHI reveals alarming rise in Southeast Asia's credit card debt

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Adrian Cheng ALMAD Group 2025 Launch: Culture Tech Investment Vehicle

Adrian Cheng ALMAD Group 2025 Launch: Culture Tech Investment Vehicle

Hang Lung 65th Birthday 2025: V3 Strategy Targets Lean Growth

Hang Lung 65th Birthday 2025: V3 Strategy Targets Lean Growth

Singapore Chartered Accountants 2025: Second Most Trusted Profession

Singapore Chartered Accountants 2025: Second Most Trusted Profession

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Adrian Cheng ALMAD Group 2025 Launch: Culture Tech Investment Vehicle

Adrian Cheng ALMAD Group 2025 Launch: Culture Tech Investment Vehicle

Hang Lung 65th Birthday 2025: V3 Strategy Targets Lean Growth

Hang Lung 65th Birthday 2025: V3 Strategy Targets Lean Growth

Singapore Chartered Accountants 2025: Second Most Trusted Profession

Singapore Chartered Accountants 2025: Second Most Trusted Profession

ROSHI Study 2025: Vietnam Leads SEA Financial Honesty at Sixty Six Per Cent

ROSHI Study 2025: Vietnam Leads SEA Financial Honesty at Sixty Six Per Cent

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020