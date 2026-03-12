Corporate

TabTrade launches forex platform with zero-pip average spreads

March 12, 2026 | 06:00
The new brokerage entered the foreign exchange market offering tight pricing aimed at attracting active currency traders seeking minimal transaction costs.

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TabTrade (tabtrade.com), a new global forex and CFD broker operated by TabTrade Ltd (company number 2025-00919), has officially launched under the leadership of Founder & CEO Benjamin Boulter (benjaminboulter.com). Guided by the mission "Markets made simple," the platform launches with an emphasis on speed, pricing clarity, and positioning as a lowest spread forex broker for major currency pairs.

TabTrade is introducing 0.0 pips average spreads on major forex pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY. The pricing model is structured to compete among the lowest spread forex broker offerings on core pairs, delivering transparent, commission-based pricing for active traders and professional clients.

Execution speed is a core feature of the launch. The broker targets average execution below 30 milliseconds for Edge accounts and below 20 milliseconds for VIP accounts on MetaTrader 5, supporting active and high-frequency trading environments.

Clients connect to institutional-grade liquidity through FIX API access and Equinix data centre connectivity, including LD4 and LD5 infrastructure. The technology framework is built to support stable pricing, fast order routing, and reduced slippage during periods of market volatility.

TabTrade Ltd operates under the Saint Lucia regulatory framework which is overseen by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and holds client funds in segregated accounts, maintaining separation between client and company capital.

Benjamin Boulter, Founder & CEO of TabTrade, said the launch reflects growing demand for lower spreads and faster execution in the global forex market.

"Traders expect speed, reliability, and simplicity. Our aim is to remove friction and deliver a platform built around those expectations from the start," said Mr Boulter.

The broker offers global access to FX and CFD markets through MetaTrader 5, supported by account tiers designed for both retail and professional traders.

By PR Newswire

