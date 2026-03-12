DFRobot showcases HUSKYLENS 2 AI vision module at embedded world

SHANGHAI, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 10 to 12, DFRobot is exhibiting at the RISC-V International booth (Hall 5, Booth 5-119) at embedded world 2026, presenting its latest HUSKYLENS 2 AI Vision Sensor. As a representative product of the RISC-V ecosystem in education, HUSKYLENS 2 demonstrates how open-source hardware is accelerating innovation in AI learning and AIoT applications.

Powered by the Kendryte K230 processor, HUSKYLENS 2 is built on the RISC-V architecture and integrates high-performance XuanTie C908 cores, delivering up to 6 TOPS of AI computing power. This advanced architecture enables efficient, low-latency execution of both pre-trained and user-trained AI models, supporting smooth real-time performance in educational, experimental, and rapid-prototyping scenarios.

AI-Powered Cell Recognition for Biology Education

At the RISC-V booth, DFRobot is showcasing an AI Cell Recognition System that brings artificial intelligence into the biology classroom. Using a HUSKYLENS 2 microscope camera with a self-trained model running on the UNIHIKER K10 board, the system identifies cells in real time. It demonstrates how RISC-V technology enables the complete AI workflow—from data to recognition—making abstract concepts like machine learning tangible through hands-on exploration.

Bridging RISC-V Technology with Education

HUSKYLENS 2 is designed to make artificial intelligence (AI) accessible to the next generation of innovators, enabling hands-on learning through easy-to-use controls and practical, real-world projects. By lowering technical barriers, it allows learners to intuitively understand, experience, and apply AI concepts—making advanced technology approachable, engaging, and fun.

Instant Learning, Just Power On: Learners can immediately explore more than 20 built-in AI models, including face recognition, object detection, and emotion recognition, with no complex setup required. Simply power on the device and start experimenting, enabling a quick learning start and encouraging curiosity-driven exploration.

Complete AI Learning Workflow: HUSKYLENS 2 supports the complete AI project cycle—from data collection and labeling to model training, exporting, and deployment. This end-to-end workflow empowers learners to build their own AI projects from start to finish, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving beyond predefined demos.

Step-by-Step Visual Model Training: Integrated with the MindPlus programming platform, HUSKYLENS 2 allows learners to train custom AI models through an intuitive, block-based interface. By visually observing how data is learned and how models respond, students can clearly understand abstract AI concepts, turning complex processes into simple, hands-on learning experiences.

Intelligent Scene Understanding: Acting as an MCP-compatible edge device, HUSKYLENS 2 provides intelligent scene understanding rather than simple image capture. It can generate structured descriptions of people, objects, and actions—such as identifying who is present and what they are doing—enabling large language models (LLMs) to deliver clearer explanations, actionable feedback, and real-time guidance. This transforms AI vision from simple recognition into meaningful understanding and interaction.

Growing the RISC-V Education Ecosystem

DFRobot's collaboration with RISC-V International and the XuanTie ecosystem reflects a shared commitment to nurturing future talent. By lowering barriers to AI education, HUSKYLENS 2 empowers schools, educators, and young learners worldwide to explore, create, and innovate with open-source hardware—helping shape the next generation of engineers, creators, and problem-solvers.

Visitors are welcome to stop by the RISC-V International booth (Hall 5, Booth 5-119) from March 10–12 to experience HUSKYLENS 2 in action and discover how it makes AI learning simpler, more engaging, and more accessible.