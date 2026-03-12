Corporate

Farmmi subsidiary receives California hazardous materials permit

March 12, 2026 | 10:17
(0) user say
The Chinese agricultural company's American logistics unit obtained regulatory authorization to transport restricted substances within the state.

LISHUI, China, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) ("Farmmi" or the "Company") today announced that its U.S. subsidiary, SuppChains Group Inc, has received a Hazardous Materials Annual Permit from San Bernardino County CUPA (Certified Unified Program Agency), California.

The CUPA permit was issued to SuppChains Group's facility in Chino, California under the county's hazardous materials management program. The permit is valid from April 1, 2026 through March 31, 2027 and certifies that SuppChains facility may handle or store certain special hazardous materials in its operations.

The permit was issued under the regulatory framework of the California Environmental Protection Agency unified hazardous materials program. As a condition of the CUPA permit to operate, SuppChains Group Inc. must comply with applicable regulatory requirements set forth in the specified hazardous materials and waste programs.

Yefang Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Farmmi, commented:

"Receiving this permit marks an important step in strengthening our subsidiary's operational infrastructure in California. We remain committed to maintaining regulatory compliance while expanding our supply chain and logistics capabilities in North America."

By PR Newswire

Farmmi, Inc.

Tag:
Farmmi Farmmi subsidiary California hazardous materials permit

