Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FitTransformer showcases modular fitness equipment at Wodapalooza

March 12, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
The connected exercise equipment maker demonstrated its adaptable training systems at the Miami functional fitness competition and festival.

MIAMI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FitTransformer, the modular smart fitness ecosystem redefining home and performance training, will make its debut at Wodapalooza, one of the world's most celebrated functional fitness competitions. The brand will introduce athletes, coaches, and fitness enthusiasts to its flagship system, FitTransformer Titan, through live demonstrations, athlete challenges, and interactive experiences.

Held annually in Miami, Wodapalooza gathers thousands of elite competitors, gym owners, and fitness fans from around the globe. The event provides the perfect stage for FitTransformer to present its vision: a modular training system that transforms a single intelligent core into a complete home or studio gym.

One Core. Every Workout.

At the heart of the experience is FitTransformer Titan, a next-generation training machine designed to combine multiple training modalities—including strength training, ski-inspired cardio, and functional conditioning—into one compact system. Built for performance athletes as well as everyday users, Titan supports more than 150 exercises across strength, endurance, and hybrid training.

"Functional athletes are constantly looking for smarter ways to train," said Sam, Founder at FitTransformer. "Wodapalooza brings together the most passionate community in fitness, and it's the perfect place to demonstrate how FitTransformer can deliver a full-spectrum training experience from one modular system."

Interactive Titan Challenge

Visitors to the FitTransformer booth will be invited to participate in the Titan Ski Challenge, a high-energy competition that tests speed, endurance, and power using Titan's ski-inspired cardio mode. Participants can compete for top leaderboard positions while experiencing the machine's dynamic resistance and full-body training capabilities firsthand.

The activation is designed to reflect the spirit of the competition floor while demonstrating how functional training movements can be recreated in any environment—from elite training facilities to modern home gyms.

Bridging Performance and Smart Fitness

FitTransformer's presence at Wodapalooza highlights a broader shift in the fitness industry: the move toward intelligent, space-efficient training systems that combine multiple workout disciplines into one ecosystem.

By integrating strength training, cardio, and functional movement into a modular platform, FitTransformer aims to provide athletes and everyday users with a more versatile approach to training—one that adapts to different goals, spaces, and lifestyles.

Experience FitTransformer at Wodapalooza

Attendees are invited to visit the FitTransformer booth to:

  • Experience live demonstrations of the Titan system
  • Participate in the Titan Ski Challenge
  • Meet the FitTransformer team and explore training possibilities
  • Learn about exclusive event promotions and product launches

More information about FitTransformer and its modular smart fitness ecosystem can be found at:

www.fittransformer.com

By PR Newswire

Fittransformer

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FitTransformer Wodapalooza

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Farmmi subsidiary receives California hazardous materials permit

Farmmi subsidiary receives California hazardous materials permit

SK keyfoundry develops silicon carbide platform, secures first order

SK keyfoundry develops silicon carbide platform, secures first order

Pew awards fellowships to seven marine conservation scientists

Pew awards fellowships to seven marine conservation scientists

High Templar Tech reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 results

High Templar Tech reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 results

DFRobot showcases HUSKYLENS 2 AI vision module at embedded world

DFRobot showcases HUSKYLENS 2 AI vision module at embedded world

MINISFORUM launches N5 MAX with integrated OpenClaw framework

MINISFORUM launches N5 MAX with integrated OpenClaw framework

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Zuellig Pharma acquires Cialis rights in three Asian markets from Lilly

Zuellig Pharma acquires Cialis rights in three Asian markets from Lilly

Ingdan launches brain-cerebellum chipset for humanoid robotics

Ingdan launches brain-cerebellum chipset for humanoid robotics

Farmmi subsidiary receives California hazardous materials permit

Farmmi subsidiary receives California hazardous materials permit

SK keyfoundry develops silicon carbide platform, secures first order

SK keyfoundry develops silicon carbide platform, secures first order

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020