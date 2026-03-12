Corporate

Roborock becomes world's top robot vacuum brand, IDC says

March 12, 2026 | 09:27
(0) user say
The Chinese manufacturer secured the leading global market share position in smart cleaning appliances according to the research firm's shipment data.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock today announced that it has become the world's No. 1 smart cleaning robot brand in 2025, according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Smart Vacuum Robotics Tracker, 2025 (1). This recognition reflects Roborock's technology leadership and accelerated global expansion in an industry that is currently entering a new stage of development defined by an expanding product portfolio. According to IDC, even when considering companies selling Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Robotic Lawn Mowers, and other types of household clinic robots, Roborock has been found to be the #1 brand in terms of shipments (5.8m in 2025) and market share (17.7%). In terms of, specifically, Robot Vacuum Cleaners (RVC), Roborock has continuously ranked #1 in IDC's ranking since 2023 H2, and repeats its success in 2025 H2 with an all-time-high 27.0% market share, becoming once again the number 1 RVC brand for third consecutive year.

Roborock is #1 Globally—and #1 in Major National Markets across America, Europe, and Asia

IDC's analysis highlights the accelerating shift in global competitive dynamics, driven by rapid product iteration, AI development, and the growing influence of Chinese brands expanding overseas. Against this challenging backdrop, Roborock claimed for the first time the #1 global shipments and market share position not only in the Robotic Vacuum category, as it had done since 2023, but also, for the first time, as the number one vendor amongst all competitors that sell wider product categories that include robot vacuum, robotic lawn mowers, and other household cleaning products.

Narrowing down its analysis to, specifically, the Robot Vacuum Cleaner (RVC) product segment, Roborock dominated IDC's tracking as the #1 vendor quarter after quarter, achieving its highest 27.0% market share in the second half of 2025. IDC further notes that Roborock ranked Number 1 in key national markets including the United States (Americas), Germany (Europe), and South Korea (Asia Pacific)—underscoring the strength of Roborock's global brand and its product competitiveness across continents, diverse user needs, home types, and cleaning habits. According to IDC, Roborock's success is supported by technological advantages, overseas expansion, and an expanded product portfolio.

Roborock's milestone comes amid strong market momentum in the entire global household cleaning robotics industry. IDC's latest tracking report indicates that global household cleaning robot shipments reached 32.72 million units in 2025, representing 20.1% year-over-year growth. Within that total, the Robot Vacuum Cleaner (RVC) segment shipped cumulatively in 2025 17.1% more units year-over-year, reinforcing the category's role as the foundation of the broader household cleaning robotics market and indicating a strong momentum for its growth.

AI Capability and Cleaning Performance as Roborock's Long-Term Differentiator

Looking ahead, IDC's research emphasizes that the next phase of competition will be determined by sustained AI capability—including multi-sensor fusion, decision-making, scene understanding, and continual improvement in obstacle avoidance, path planning, stain recognition, self-recovery, and interaction. IDC also stresses that while "intelligence" is a key value driver, cleaning performance remains the product foundation most valued by consumers.

Roborock is widely recognized to have the most advanced cleaning algorithm in the industry. Which, powered with top-notch robotic cleaning modules, encompasses not just mopping and sweeping, but also tasks in the vertical axis thanks to the Roborock Saros Z70's OmniGrip robotic arm.

The Saros Z70 is currently the only model on sale in the entire industry with an algorithm capable of recognizing, moving, and storing small objects according to the user's pre-set locations. Unvelling its latest work-in-progress Roborock Saros Rover at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2026 earlier this year in Las Vegas, Roborock demonstrated a continuous trend in the investment of new AI algorythms that can enable its robot to clean stairs, move cross slopes of various degrees, and transition into new spaces not covered by any other Robotic Vacuum Cleaner.

At CES 2026, Roborock also redefined the premium home cleaning technology landscape with the global debut of the Saros 20 and Saros 20 Sonic, marking a significant improvement in ultra-slim, high-performance engineering, ensuring a truly autonomous clean that transitions seamlessly between rooms and floor surfaces, from delicate hardwood to heavy-duty carpeting.

Roborock's global leadership in smart home robot cleaning comes as the company continues to broaden its product and technology roadmap. In September 2025, Roborock entered the robot lawnmower category in Europe. In January 2026, announced it for the United States. Together with the Saros Rover, they reflect the company's wider ambition to bring robotics beyond a single room or task and into more areas of everyday life.

Source : Global Home Cleaning Robot Market 2025: Chinese Brands Dominate as Lawn, Window, and Pool Robots Surge

(1) Sources:
IDC Worldwide Quarterly Smart Vacuum Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4
IDC Worldwide Quarterly Pool Cleaning Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4
IDC Worldwide Quarterly Lawn Mower Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4
IDC Worldwide Quarterly Smart Vacuum Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4

For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

By PR Newswire

Roborock Robot Vacuum

