Fractal unveils AI sales agents for B2B growth

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a publicly listed global enterprise AI company serving Fortune 500® organizations, launched new intelligent agents within Flyfish.ai (www.flyfish.ai), its AI-native revenue acceleration platform built to reimagine how modern revenue teams operate, compete, and win. The upgraded platform brings together more than 35 coordinated AI agents that work across the entire sales lifecycle, from researching accounts and identifying buying signals to drafting personalized outreach and maintaining accurate pipelines in real time.

Sales teams today operate in increasingly complex environments, with representatives spending less than one-third of their time actively selling. Much of their day is consumed by research, follow-ups, data entry, and navigating disconnected systems. Flyfish.ai is designed to remove that burden. Working continuously in the background, it identifies high-intent accounts, gathers relevant context, drafts personalized outreach, and keeps pipeline data current, enabling sales professionals to focus on strategic conversations and closing deals.

Unlike traditional CRM systems or AI copilots that primarily provide recommendations, Flyfish.ai is built to execute. Its coordinated AI agents research accounts, identify stakeholders, detect buying intent, draft context-rich communication, and update pipeline data in real time. The platform continuously learns from organizational data and engagement patterns, improving accuracy and effectiveness over time.

Early deployments have shown promising results, including up to 30% faster deal cycles and a 42% increase in sales team productivity, driven by reductions in manual research, follow-ups, and pipeline management work.

"Sales is hard, and too much of a salesperson's time is spent preparing rather than engaging with clients," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive and Vice Chairman of Fractal. "AI should help reduce preparation time and increase the number of meaningful conversations. When we began using Flyfish internally, we saw how dramatically it improved the way our teams researched opportunities, prepared for meetings, and moved deals forward. The traction we saw convinced us that this approach could help other enterprises as well. Flyfish.ai reflects how we believe modern B2B sales should operate."

"Most AI tools assist. Flyfish.ai orchestrates," said Shridhar Marri, Founder and CEO of Flyfish.ai. "We didn't set out to automate tasks. We set out to reinvent the revenue engine. Flyfish is a coordinated system of intelligent agents that thinks, acts, and executes across the pipeline, freeing human sales reps to do what only humans can: build trust, nurture relationships, and close deals. That's not an upgrade to sales. It's a new operating model."

Flyfish.ai integrates with leading CRM, communication, and revenue platforms, enabling rapid deployment within existing enterprise workflows. With this evolution, Flyfish.ai moves beyond assistive tools to operate as a coordinated, execution-focused system embedded directly into how enterprises manage and grow their revenue.

For more information, visit www.flyfish.ai