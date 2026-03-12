Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

E.SUN Bank and IBM launch AI governance framework for banking

March 12, 2026 | 02:02
(0) user say
The Taiwanese financial institution collaborated with the technology provider to develop regulatory compliance standards and documentation for artificial intelligence deployment.

TAIPEI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E.SUN BANK has partnered with IBM (NYSE: IBM) Consulting to develop Taiwan's first enterprise-grade AI governance framework for the financial sector, establishing new standards for responsible AI adoption in banking.

The collaboration has produced a comprehensive governance architecture and an AI Governance White Paper specifically designed for financial-industry applications, marking a pivotal shift from experimental AI projects to secure, scalable enterprise deployment.

Setting a national benchmark
As Taiwan's first bank to implement such a framework, E.SUN BANK is establishing industry-leading standards for AI risk management across the financial ecosystem. The initiative integrates globally recognized frameworks—including the EU AI Act and ISO/IEC 42001—adapted to meet the specific needs of financial institutions.

IBM Consulting worked with E.SUN BANK to design an end-to-end governance architecture that assesses current AI maturity while charting clear pathways for sustainable growth and regulatory compliance.

A lifecycle approach to AI governance
The framework is built on three core principles:

  • Data science – Applying scientific indicators and quantitative methods
  • Business-scenario specificity – Aligning governance with real-world use cases
  • Risk-based management – Implementing proportionate controls across all AI applications

Rather than treating governance as a single checkpoint, the framework spans the entire AI lifecycle: development, training, validation, deployment, and continuous monitoring. This transforms fragmented compliance requirements into a unified, actionable governance approach.

From regulation to execution
E.SUN BANK and IBM Consulting developed a systematic methodology that bridges high-level regulatory guidance and practical implementation. The approach enables cross-functional teams—including business units, data scientists, cybersecurity professionals, and compliance officers—to execute governance through repeatable, measurable processes.

The AI Governance White Paper introduces 96 technical methods supporting regulatory compliance, monitoring, and oversight. These mechanisms provide objective, quantitative governance controls that enhance both accuracy and operational efficiency, positioning governance as a strategic enabler rather than a constraint.

Enabling scalable AI adoption
The framework establishes the foundation for enterprise-wide AI deployment at E.SUN BANK. With clear standards, repeatable processes, and an extensible architecture, the bank can introduce advanced capabilities over time, including automated review and testing mechanisms.

This infrastructure accelerates the safe, reliable deployment of AI solutions across the organization while maintaining rigorous oversight and control.

"AI governance is not merely a compliance requirement—it is the prerequisite for sustainable innovation," said Han Lin, General Manager of Taiwan IBM Consulting. "This framework provides Taiwan's financial institutions with a proven model for responsible AI adoption at scale."

IBM Consulting and E.SUN BANK will continue advancing governance-driven innovation, supporting Taiwan's financial sector as it harnesses AI to unlock business value while building a resilient, internationally competitive AI ecosystem.

https://www.esunbank.com/en/personal
https://taiwan.newsroom.ibm.com/

By PR Newswire

IBM

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
E.SUN Bank IBM AI governance framework for banking

Related Contents

IBM Seeks AI Solutions for Work and Education

IBM Seeks AI Solutions for Work and Education

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

IBM plus AMD forge next-gen silicon alliance

IBM plus AMD forge next-gen silicon alliance

IBM z17: The First Mainframe Fully Engineered for the AI Age

IBM z17: The First Mainframe Fully Engineered for the AI Age

e& Collaborates with IBM to Launch Pioneering End-to-End AI Governance Platform

e& Collaborates with IBM to Launch Pioneering End-to-End AI Governance Platform

IBM Study: More Companies Turning to Open-Source AI Tools to Unlock ROI

IBM Study: More Companies Turning to Open-Source AI Tools to Unlock ROI

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Farmmi subsidiary receives California hazardous materials permit

Farmmi subsidiary receives California hazardous materials permit

SK keyfoundry develops silicon carbide platform, secures first order

SK keyfoundry develops silicon carbide platform, secures first order

Pew awards fellowships to seven marine conservation scientists

Pew awards fellowships to seven marine conservation scientists

High Templar Tech reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 results

High Templar Tech reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 results

DFRobot showcases HUSKYLENS 2 AI vision module at embedded world

DFRobot showcases HUSKYLENS 2 AI vision module at embedded world

MINISFORUM launches N5 MAX with integrated OpenClaw framework

MINISFORUM launches N5 MAX with integrated OpenClaw framework

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Zuellig Pharma acquires Cialis rights in three Asian markets from Lilly

Zuellig Pharma acquires Cialis rights in three Asian markets from Lilly

Ingdan launches brain-cerebellum chipset for humanoid robotics

Ingdan launches brain-cerebellum chipset for humanoid robotics

Farmmi subsidiary receives California hazardous materials permit

Farmmi subsidiary receives California hazardous materials permit

SK keyfoundry develops silicon carbide platform, secures first order

SK keyfoundry develops silicon carbide platform, secures first order

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020