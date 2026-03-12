E.SUN Bank and IBM launch AI governance framework for banking

TAIPEI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E.SUN BANK has partnered with IBM (NYSE: IBM) Consulting to develop Taiwan's first enterprise-grade AI governance framework for the financial sector, establishing new standards for responsible AI adoption in banking.

The collaboration has produced a comprehensive governance architecture and an AI Governance White Paper specifically designed for financial-industry applications, marking a pivotal shift from experimental AI projects to secure, scalable enterprise deployment.

Setting a national benchmark

As Taiwan's first bank to implement such a framework, E.SUN BANK is establishing industry-leading standards for AI risk management across the financial ecosystem. The initiative integrates globally recognized frameworks—including the EU AI Act and ISO/IEC 42001—adapted to meet the specific needs of financial institutions.

IBM Consulting worked with E.SUN BANK to design an end-to-end governance architecture that assesses current AI maturity while charting clear pathways for sustainable growth and regulatory compliance.

A lifecycle approach to AI governance

The framework is built on three core principles:

Data science – Applying scientific indicators and quantitative methods

Business-scenario specificity – Aligning governance with real-world use cases

Risk-based management – Implementing proportionate controls across all AI applications

Rather than treating governance as a single checkpoint, the framework spans the entire AI lifecycle: development, training, validation, deployment, and continuous monitoring. This transforms fragmented compliance requirements into a unified, actionable governance approach.

From regulation to execution

E.SUN BANK and IBM Consulting developed a systematic methodology that bridges high-level regulatory guidance and practical implementation. The approach enables cross-functional teams—including business units, data scientists, cybersecurity professionals, and compliance officers—to execute governance through repeatable, measurable processes.

The AI Governance White Paper introduces 96 technical methods supporting regulatory compliance, monitoring, and oversight. These mechanisms provide objective, quantitative governance controls that enhance both accuracy and operational efficiency, positioning governance as a strategic enabler rather than a constraint.

Enabling scalable AI adoption

The framework establishes the foundation for enterprise-wide AI deployment at E.SUN BANK. With clear standards, repeatable processes, and an extensible architecture, the bank can introduce advanced capabilities over time, including automated review and testing mechanisms.

This infrastructure accelerates the safe, reliable deployment of AI solutions across the organization while maintaining rigorous oversight and control.

"AI governance is not merely a compliance requirement—it is the prerequisite for sustainable innovation," said Han Lin, General Manager of Taiwan IBM Consulting. "This framework provides Taiwan's financial institutions with a proven model for responsible AI adoption at scale."

IBM Consulting and E.SUN BANK will continue advancing governance-driven innovation, supporting Taiwan's financial sector as it harnesses AI to unlock business value while building a resilient, internationally competitive AI ecosystem.



https://www.esunbank.com/en/personal

https://taiwan.newsroom.ibm.com/