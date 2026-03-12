Corporate

MINISFORUM launches N5 MAX with integrated OpenClaw framework

March 12, 2026 | 09:42
(0) user say
The network-attached storage manufacturer released a device featuring embedded agent software enabling local artificial intelligence processing without cloud dependencies.

HONG KONG, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISFORUM's to-be-launched AI NAS N5 MAX, has been confirmed to successfully run the built-in OpenClaw in local AI LLMs. Equipped with AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395, the self-developed MinisCloud OS unleashes full power of integrated AI NAS, fulfilling diverse user needs running data locally.

With more safety handling personal data on private platform, N5 MAX is the first AI NAS in the world to integrate OpenClaw with local computing, marking a revolution in the industry.

Self-owned Computing, Privately Controlled AI — More Private and Secure

  • OpenClaw powered by local AI LLMs: pre-integrated one-click deployment tools enable full OpenClaw capabilities on local platform.
  • Ideal for mission-critical tasks involving sensitive data: all data processing and interactions are completed locally in a closed-loop environment, guaranteeing 100% privacy.
  • Low-latency performance: stably run on edge AI system.

Applicable scenarios:

  • AI-powered semantic photo search: find exact photos using natural language (e.g., "my trip to Colorado last summer").
  • AI smart editing: automatically clips and stitches footage based on your desired effects.
  • AI Agent: OpenClaw running locally can also automate emails, document review, coding, social media publishing, report writing, and personal tasks such as booking travel, dining, and shopping.

For more information, please visit: https://www.minisforum.com/

By PR Newswire

TagTag:
MINISFORUM N5 MAX OpenClaw framework

