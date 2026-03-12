High Templar Tech reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 results

XIAMEN, China, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High Templar Tech Limited ("High Templar" or "the Company" or "We") (NYSE: HTT), an enabler of AI-driven technology company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues were RMB3.2 million (US$0.5 million), compared to RMB52.2 million for the same period of last year

Net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB163.1 million (US$23.3 million), compared to RMB66.4 million for the same period of last year; net loss per diluted ADS was RMB1.03 (US$0.15) for the fourth quarter of 2025

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues were RMB41.0 million (US$5.9 million) for 2025, representing a decrease of 81.1% from 2024, primarily attributable to the decrease in sales income generated from last-mile delivery business

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB708.6 million (US$101.3 million), compared to RMB91.7 million in 2024; net income per diluted ADS was RMB4.25 (US$0.61) for 2025

We continued to execute our business transition while maintaining a healthy balance sheet by pursuing efficient cash management. Moving forward, we remain focused on navigating market dynamics and capitalizing on new business in order to build long-term value for our shareholders.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Sales income and others decreased by 93.9% to RMB3.2 million (US$0.5 million) from RMB52.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which was primarily due to the winding down of our last-mile delivery business.

Total operating costs and expenses decreased by 31.8% to RMB111.6 million (US$16.0 million) from RMB163.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cost of revenues decreased by 95.2% to RMB2.3 million (US$0.3 million) from RMB47.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to the decrease in service cost as we wing down the last-mile delivery business.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 16.7% to RMB94.6 million (US$13.5 million) from RMB113.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to the decrease in staff compensations.

Research and development expenses decreased by 20.3% to RMB10.2 million (US$1.5 million) from RMB12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as a result of the decrease in staff head count, which led to a corresponding decrease in staff salaries.

Loss from operations was RMB108.4 million (US$15.5 million), compared to RMB111.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, mainly due to the winding down of our last-mile delivery and decrease in staff compensations.

Interest and investment loss, net was RMB36.9 million (US$5.3 million), compared to an income of RMB8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, mainly due to the decrease of income from investments in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Gain on derivative instrument was RMB37.3 million (US$5.3 million), compared to a loss of RMB32.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, mainly attributable to the increase in quoted price of the underlying equity securities relating to the derivative instruments we held.

Net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB163.1 million (US$23.3 million), compared to RMB66.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net loss per diluted ADS was RMB1.03 (US$0.15).

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Sales income and others decreased by 81.1% to RMB41.0 million (US$5.9 million) from RMB216.4 million for the year of 2024, which was primarily due to the winding down of our last-mile delivery business.

Total operating costs and expenses decreased by 16.2% to RMB439.7 million (US$62.9 million) from RMB524.9 million for 2024.

Cost of revenues decreased by 81.1% to RMB38.0 million (US$5.4 million) from RMB201.0 million for 2024, primarily due to the decrease in service cost as we wind down the last-mile delivery business.

General and administrative expenses increased by 5.4% to RMB291.5 million (US$41.7 million) from RMB276.6 million for 2024, primarily due to the increase in depreciation and property tax expenses following the completion of the construction of the Company's headquarters and partially offset by the decrease in staff compensations.

Research and development expenses decreased by 21.9% to RMB45.7 million (US$6.5 million) from RMB58.5 million for 2024, primarily due to the decrease in staff head count, which led to a corresponding decrease in staff salaries.

Loss from operations was RMB398.4 million (US$57.0 million) compared to RMB308.1 million for 2024.

Interest and investment income, net increased by 160.6% to RMB990.4 million (US$141.6 million) from RMB380.1 million for 2024, primarily attributable to the increase of income from investments in the year of 2025.

Gain on derivative instrument was RMB188.7 million (US$27.0 million) from RMB19.5 million for 2024, mainly due to increase in quoted price of the underlying equity securities relating to the derivative instruments we held.

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB708.6 million (US$101.3 million), compared to RMB91.7 million in 2024; net income per diluted ADS was RMB4.25 (US$0.61).

Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB5,532.4 million (US$791.1 million) and restricted cash of RMB1,523.7 million (US$217.9 million). Restricted cash mainly represents security deposits held in designated bank accounts for the guarantee of short-term borrowings. Such restricted cash is not available to fund the general liquidity needs of the Company.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB50.0 million (US$7.1 million), mainly attributable to proceeds from interest and investment income. Net cash used in investing activities was RMB1,347.6 million (US$192.7 million), mainly due to payments of deposit pledged as collateral for derivative instrument. Net cash used in financing activities was RMB128.0 million (US$18.3 million), mainly due to the repurchase of ordinary shares.

For the full year of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB687.2 million (US$98.3 million), mainly attributable to proceeds from interest and investment income. Net cash provided by investing activities was RMB851.8 million (US$121.8 million), mainly attributable to proceeds from redemption of short-term investments and redemption of deposit pledged as collateral for derivative instrument. Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB555.5 million (US$79.4 million), mainly due to the proceeds from short-term borrowings and partially offset by the repurchase of ordinary shares.

Update on Share Repurchase

Our Board approved a share repurchase program in March 2024 to purchase up to US$300 million worth of Class A ordinary shares or ADSs in the next 36 months starting from June 13, 2024. From the launch of the share repurchase program on June 13, 2024 to March 8, 2026, the Company has in aggregate purchased 28.0 million ADSs in the open market for a total amount of approximately US$77.7 million (an average price of $2.8 per ADS) pursuant to the share repurchase program.

As of March 8, 2026, the Company had in aggregate purchased 182.3 million ADSs for a total amount of approximately US$771.9 million (an average price of $4.2 per ADS).

