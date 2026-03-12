Corporate

Baidu launches DuClaw for zero-deployment OpenClaw access

March 12, 2026 | 09:15
(0) user say
The Chinese technology company released software enabling users to access the open-source agent framework without requiring infrastructure setup or installation.

BEIJING, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU; HKEX: 9888), a leading AI company with strong internet foundation, today announced the launch of DuClaw, a new zero-deployment service from Baidu AI Cloud that enables users to access the OpenClaw agent platform instantly.

DuClaw is currently available through a web interface, with plans to support integration with enterprise collaboration platforms such as WeCom, DingTalk, and Feishu. The service includes a set of pre-built Baidu skills — such as Baidu Search, Baidu Baike and Baidu Scholar — allowing the agent to access trusted information sources directly. It also supports multiple mainstream foundation models — allowing users to select models that best match their needs.

DuClaw provides fully managed service with ready-to-use OpenClaw setup hosted on Baidu AI Cloud's high-performance infrastructure. This zero-deployment approach significantly lowers the technical barrier to adoption by eliminating the need for users to select system images, configure servers, or connect model API keys.

The launch marks the latest step in Baidu AI Cloud's efforts to simplify access to AI agent technology. In February, Baidu AI Cloud launched a Rapid Deployment Solution for OpenClaw, allowing developers to deploy the platform on Baidu AI Cloud infrastructure through a visual configuration interface. DuClaw advances this approach by eliminating the deployment process entirely.

The company is now offering a limited-time promotion in March to encourage experimentation among developers and AI enthusiasts. First-time users can subscribe for just RMB 17.8 per month (approximately USD 2.50 per month).

OpenClaw, an open-source agent platform, has garnered global developer interest in recent months. The system allows agents to retrieve information, coordinate workflows, and perform actions across applications. Despite the strong interest, environment configuration, model integration and system reliability have remained common challenges for many users seeking to deploy the platform.

To address these challenges, Baidu has introduced a suite of products and tools to simplify deployment, enabling users to start using OpenClaw with lower barrier. In addition to the Rapid Deployment Solution for OpenClaw introduced by Baidu AI Cloud in February, Baidu App — the company's flagship application — also integrated OpenClaw during the Chinese New Year, enabling users to immediately benefit from cutting-edge agentic AI capabilities with an MAU of around 700 million.

By PR Newswire

Baidu, Inc.

Tag:
baidu DuClaw OpenClaw

