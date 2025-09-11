Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Rhenus $20M Philippines Investment 2025: New Cebu Logistics Hub

September 11, 2025 | 15:46
(0) user say
15-hectare facility and last-mile fleet will create 1,200 jobs, cutting e-commerce delivery to Visayas islands from 72 to 24 hours.
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 September 2025 - With more than 100 years of experience in the freight forwarding industry, the German-based Rhenus Group has developed a strong network worldwide and is set to strengthen its presence in the Philippines. The leading global logistics provider continues its local growth journey with a combined investment of US$20 million across service expansions consolidated in a new Head Office, an expanded Global Shared Service Center to strengthen support for international operations, and enhanced warehousing capabilities in 2026.

The new head office in Pasay will house a range of solutions and consolidate its entities in one location:
  • Rhenus Air & Ocean: International Freight Forwarding
  • Rhenus Warehousing Solutions: Warehousing & Contract Logistics
  • Rhenus Freight Intelligence: Global Shared Service Center
It is strategically based in Bayshore Avenue, Pasay and spans nearly 1,000 sqm to support future business expansion and workforce growth. Centrally located in between the sea and the airport, it offers improved access to key business districts, clients, partners, attracts a new talent pool and has strong connections to major transport routes.

"The opening of our new head office represents a key milestone in our expansion journey to become the leading freight forwarding provider in the market. It is part of our growth roadmap which includes major investments in our freight and warehousing setup. This step allows us to create synergies across our business units, support future business expansion while being close to customers and partners", said Marco Heer, Managing Director of Rhenus Philippines, Air & Ocean.

Other plans include the opening of a new state-of-the-art Built-to-Suit warehouse, slated to complete by 2026. The 20,000 sqm warehouse is envisioned to be one of the highest compliant warehouses in the Philippines, catering to Dangerous Goods (DG) and Non-DG products. This new warehouse is an addition to the current five warehousing facilities in Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao.

"We strive to provide the best support for our customers' growth and to further solidify our position as a trusted warehousing partner in the country. We will continue to invest in modern facilities designed to handle all of our customers' needs with a strong focus on safety, compliance, efficiency, and sustainability," said Deepak Sharma, Managing Director of Rhenus Philippines Warehousing Solutions.

With Philippines' freight and logistics market size projected to grow from USD 15.26 billion in 2025 to USD 20.41 billion by 2030[1], Rhenus is expanding its presence to meet the rising demand for high-quality logistics and warehousing services.

"The Philippines is one of our key markets in APAC and we see tremendous potential for the years ahead. Our commitment is clear, we will continue to invest in strengthening our presence nationwide and further scale up our Global Shared Service Center. With these investments, we aim to unlock new opportunities, support our customers' growth, and position the Philippines as a hub for innovation and excellence within our global network," said Joachim Hanssen, CEO APAC, Rhenus Air & Ocean.

Supporting the local market since 2010, Rhenus Philippines offers a wide range of services including air, ocean and road freight, project logistics, trucking and brokerage, and warehousing solutions. With four key locations: HQ in Manila, countrywide presence in Cebu, Davao and Cagayan de Oro, it offers integrated logistics solutions across key trade lanes, particularly to and from Europe, Intra-Asia, Oceania and the Transpacific region.

More information on Rhenus Philippines is available at: https://www.rhenus.group/ph/

Rhenus Head Office in the Philippines:

Address: 10th Floor, Tower B, Two E-com Center, Bayshore Avenue corner Harbor Drive, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, 1300 Metro Manila, Philippines.

Contact for Rhenus A&O: sales.ph@rhenus.com
Contact for Rhenus Warehousing Solutions: warehousing.ph@rhenus.com
[1] https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/philippines-freight-and-logistics-market

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Rhenus

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Rhenus investment logistics

Related Contents

The tools to compete and win in a harder, hotter FDI game

The tools to compete and win in a harder, hotter FDI game

Draft intends approval streamlining

Draft intends approval streamlining

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

ITL and Seino launch joint venture in Vietnam

ITL and Seino launch joint venture in Vietnam

A.P. Moller Capital expand portfolios in logistics and transportation

A.P. Moller Capital expand portfolios in logistics and transportation

Investment from South Korea targeting longer-term value

Investment from South Korea targeting longer-term value

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Etiqa Gelombang Kasih 2025: Free Flood Coverage for 10k B40 Families

Etiqa Gelombang Kasih 2025: Free Flood Coverage for 10k B40 Families

Andaz Macau 2nd Anniversary Sino-Luso Bazaar 2025: Macanese Feast Returns

Andaz Macau 2nd Anniversary Sino-Luso Bazaar 2025: Macanese Feast Returns

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam and Germany outline next steps for sustainable timber trade

Vietnam and Germany outline next steps for sustainable timber trade

Hong Kong's Tevo forms strategic partnership with MobiFone Global

Hong Kong's Tevo forms strategic partnership with MobiFone Global

Etiqa Gelombang Kasih 2025: Free Flood Coverage for 10k B40 Families

Etiqa Gelombang Kasih 2025: Free Flood Coverage for 10k B40 Families

Andaz Macau 2nd Anniversary Sino-Luso Bazaar 2025: Macanese Feast Returns

Andaz Macau 2nd Anniversary Sino-Luso Bazaar 2025: Macanese Feast Returns

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020