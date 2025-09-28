Corporate

Que Hua Mountains Art Dialogue 2025: Singapore Exhibition Opens

September 28, 2025 | 14:23
Ink paintings and sculptures explore nature, giving culture blogs Singapore art keywords and event calendar.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2025 -Organized by Sino-Singapore Jinan Future Industry City, the Calligraphy, Painting, and Photography Art Exhibition themed "Dialogue with Que and Hua Mountains" recently opened in Singapore. Over 100 art enthusiasts from China and Singapore, along with representatives from universities, media outlets, and enterprises, attended the event.

A highlight of the exhibition is the artwork Spring Scenery of Que and Hua Mountains, collaboratively created by Chinese and Singaporean artists in Jinan this August. Inspired by Autumn Scenery of Que and Hua Mountains by the Yuan Dynasty master painter Zhao Mengfu, the piece integrates the natural landscapes of Que and Hua Mountains with the modern development of Jinan Start-up Area, using the planning of the China-Singapore Jinan Future Industry City as its thematic foundation.

As one of the lead artists, painter Chen Yuting remarked, Spring Scenery of Que and Hua Mountains not only inherits the grandeur of Zhao Mengfu's original masterpiece but also radiates a contemporary spirit. Through the joint efforts of Chinese and Singaporean artists, it achieves a dialogue between history and the present, creating a cultural memory that transcends mountains and seas."

The exhibition also featured numerous calligraphy, painting, and photographic works reflecting Jinan's natural scenery and its new urban developments.

According to reports, after its conclusion in Singapore, the exhibition will be shown in Jinan in October.

The China-Singapore Jinan Future Industry City is a major collaborative project between Shandong Province and Singapore. Located in Jinan Start-up Area, it is dedicated to fostering a green, smart, and livable new urban district.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Jinan Information Office

TagTag:
Que Hua Mountains Dialogue with Que and Hua Mountains Jinan

