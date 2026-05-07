Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

India and Vietnam elevate ties to ‘Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’

May 07, 2026 | 18:34
(0) user say
India and Vietnam have agreed to upgrade ties to Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on May 6, opening up a new chapter for bilateral relations.
India and Vietnam elevate ties to ‘Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Party General Secretary and President To Lam (right). Photo: the Indian Prime Minister Office

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Party General Secretary and President To Lam held bilateral talks in New Delhi on May 6. The event took place during a state visit to India by Party General Secretary and President To Lam from May 5 to 7.

Sharing the common views on the transformative shifts in the global and regional landscape, the two leaders recognised the strong foundation of relations based on mutual trust, respect, understanding, shared outlook and effective cooperation across numerous fields.

They therefore agreed to elevate the bilateral relations to Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the spirit of ‘shared vision, strategic convergence, substantive cooperation’, further translating the enormous goodwill into tangible outcomes.

The two sides agreed to reinforce cooperation between the two rapidly growing economies at the level of governments and businesses for increasing two-way trade, investment and technological partnership. Noting the increase in bilateral trade in the last 10 years, the leaders emphasised the need to enhance it in a balanced and mutually beneficial way, and agreed on a new trade goal of $25 billion by 2030.

They decided that both sides will facilitate market access, including for agricultural products in respective countries. They welcomed the decision to grant market access for Indian grapes and Vietnamese durians. They also agreed to expedite market access for Indian pomegranates and Vietnamese pomelos, by quickly resolving technical issues through expedited bilateral consultations.

Both sides agreed to enhance the supply chains in sectors of mutual interest. Vietnam stated its commitments to diversify its supply sources and to import more products from India to serve its domestic production and export needs. Both sides agreed to explore ways for a more conducive regulatory environment to facilitate ease of doing business for companies of both countries, including in standards compliance certification. They underlined the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue for resolving mutual concerns under bilateral institutional mechanisms.

The leaders agreed that the ongoing review of the ASEAN India Trade in Goods Agreement should be concluded at the earliest. They concurred that the resulting agreement should be mutually beneficial, trade facilitative and relevant to current global trading practices.

The leaders agreed to encourage greater two-way investments to further strengthen India – Vietnam economic ties, especially in the fields of high-technology, transport, manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, smart agriculture, EVs and IT, healthcare, agriculture and agro-processing, aquaculture, tourism and hospitality, among others. They also agreed to strengthen the linkages between the two countries’ startup ecosystems and encourage substantive cooperation among innovation centres.

Commending the decades-old institutional linkages between India and Vietnam in oil and gas exploration, and recognising the mutually beneficial cooperation in this sector, the leaders agreed to further enhance the exploration and production activities, including development of new wells where Indian companies are interested in participating, in accordance with Vietnamese laws and international laws.

Recognising the growing importance of e-commerce and the digital economy, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in these areas, through enhanced sharing of experiences in developing enabling regulations and policies to support their growth and support businesses, especially micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises to participate in e-commerce to integrate deeply and sustainably in the regional and global value chains.

Besides cooperation in economic, trade and investment, other key areas of "Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" include politics, defence and security, maritime, regional and international cooperation. This is coupled with health, development partnership, as well as sci-tech, including critical and emerging technologies.

Adani Group eyes $10 billion strategic investment in Vietnam Adani Group eyes $10 billion strategic investment in Vietnam

Adani Group, one of India's leading corporations, has committed to investing $10 billion in Vietnam, focusing on infrastructure, energy, and emerging technologies.
India-Vietnam pharmaceutical ties strengthen at Hanoi business meet India-Vietnam pharmaceutical ties strengthen at Hanoi business meet

India’s growing prominence as a global pharmaceutical hub is creating fresh momentum for deeper cooperation with Vietnam, as both countries seek to strengthen healthcare systems and expand bilateral trade.
Vingroup explores $6.5 billion investment in India Vingroup explores $6.5 billion investment in India

Vingroup is mulling $6.5 billion investment in the Indian state of Maharashtra across key ventures, including urban development, electric mobility, energy, and social and public infrastructure.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
India Vietnam bilateral ties Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Related Contents

Citi Vietnam named Best Commercial Bank 2026 by The Asset Triple A

Citi Vietnam named Best Commercial Bank 2026 by The Asset Triple A

Vietnam Medi-pharm 2026 taking place in Hanoi

Vietnam Medi-pharm 2026 taking place in Hanoi

Vietnam announces 10 strategic technology groups

Vietnam announces 10 strategic technology groups

Second facilities of Bach Mai and Viet Duc Friendship hospitals to open in Q2

Second facilities of Bach Mai and Viet Duc Friendship hospitals to open in Q2

Moody's Ratings changes Vietnam's outlook to positive from stable

Moody's Ratings changes Vietnam's outlook to positive from stable

Vietnam accelerates sci-tech sandbox

Vietnam accelerates sci-tech sandbox

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Companies required to pay recycling fees based on waste output

Companies required to pay recycling fees based on waste output

India and Vietnam elevate ties to ‘Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’

India and Vietnam elevate ties to ‘Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’

Vietnam, India seek deeper cooperation in finance, technology and infrastructure

Vietnam, India seek deeper cooperation in finance, technology and infrastructure

Vietnam and India sign 13 cooperation agreements

Vietnam and India sign 13 cooperation agreements

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020