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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BIDV and Gaw Capital Partners sign MoU to boost strategic cooperation

May 03, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
A new strategic partnership agreement has been signed between BIDV and Gaw Capital Partners to strengthen cooperation and attract capital flows.
BIDV and Gaw Capital Partners sign MoU to boost strategic cooperation
Senior executives of both parties at the MoU signing ceremony

The agreement was signed on April 29 by BIDV CEO Le Ngoc Lam and Gaw Capital managing principal and president Kenneth Gaw, with senior leadership representatives from both sides in attendance.

Building on an established foundation of cooperation and strong growth prospects, the two parties agreed to further enhance their partnership in a more comprehensive and sustainable direction. BIDV will act as a strategic financial partner, providing a full range of banking solutions and supporting Gaw Capital Partners throughout the implementation and development of its investment ventures in Vietnam.

In addition, the two parties agreed to step up cooperation in key sectors, including strategic infrastructure, modern logistics, green real estate aligned with international standards, and signature projects within the International Financial Centre of Ho Chi Minh City as well as in key economic regions across the country. These sectors are expected to serve as new growth drivers, supporting economic restructuring and enhancing competitiveness of Vietnam.

BIDV and Gaw Capital Partners sign MoU to boost strategic cooperation
BIDV senior leaders at Gaw Capital Partners’s headquarters

At the same time, both parties will enhance cooperation through market information sharing, joint research, and the effective development of potential investment opportunities.

The MoU strengthens cooperation between BIDV and Gaw Capital Partners while opening opportunities to connect the bank with the international business community. Through this partnership, both sides aim to attract high-quality capital flows, support large-scale projects, and contribute to sustainable growth.

JBIC and BIDV join forces to back Vietnam’s green transition JBIC and BIDV join forces to back Vietnam’s green transition

Japan and Vietnam are stepping up cooperation on decarbonisation, aiming to boost renewable energy and sustainable growth.
Levanta Renewables and BIDV sign finance deal for Chu Prong wind farm Levanta Renewables and BIDV sign finance deal for Chu Prong wind farm

Levanta Renewables announced on April 1 that the company had signed project finance agreements with BIDV for the 50 MW Chu Prong wind farm in Gia Lai province.
JICA and BIDV launch $50m sustainable financing for rural MSMEs JICA and BIDV launch $50m sustainable financing for rural MSMEs

Japan International Cooperation Agency and BIDV have announced a sustainable financing facility to support rural micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
BIDV Gaw Capital Partners banking partnership hong kong

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