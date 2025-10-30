Corporate

Publicis Groupe to acquire HEPMIL Media Group

October 30, 2025 | 17:26
Publicis Groupe has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HEPMIL Media Group, Southeast Asia’s preeminent influencer agency.
Publicis Groupe to acquire HEPMIL Media Group

HEPMIL serves over 450 brands through its relationships with over 3,000 high-value creators, with a total creator reach of over one billion in six Southeast Asian markets.

The acquisition, announced on October 29, will give the group's clients access to the region's only creator practice that unites audience strategy, influencer management, and data-led content creation to meet rising demand for social-first capabilities. It enables brands to maximise cross-channel outcomes by unifying and measuring the impact of social and influencer activities. It also delivers data-led, brand-safe meaningful and differentiated social and influence campaigns that connect brands to the right target consumers.

Arthur Sadoun, chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, commented, “Through the combination of HEPMIL's reach, content expertise, and social platforms combined with the power of Publicis' identity graph and our unique media ecosystem, we're building Southeast Asia's first end-to-end influencer solution, enabling clients to unite social strategy, influencer management, and cross-platform content to deliver creator solutions that drive to real, measurable business outcomes. I'm delighted to welcome the HEPMIL team to the Publicis family.”

“HEPMIL started as a dream at Singapore Management University for Adrian Ang my co-founder and myself to start our own business. With an incredible team of over 300 people the last 10 years have seen this dream become a reality. And today marks the beginning of the next chapter of our acceleration. This opportunity to work with the entire team at Publicis Groupe Southeast Asia and globally is going to unlock so much more value for our business, client partners, creator network, and our employees,” said Karl Mak, CEO and co-founder of HEPMIL Media Group.

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

KPMG in Vietnam has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Michael Dwyer as partner and head of Deal Advisory.
Sumitomo Corporation has acquired a 49 per cent stake in Mekong Electric Power Engineering and Development JSC, which owns the Dak Di 1 and Dak Di 2 run-of-river hydropower ventures in Danang.
Vietnam is entering a breakthrough phase in industrial real estate. From a starting point of just 335 hectares of industrial land nationally in 1986, the total stock had reached 60,000ha by Q3 2025, a 179-fold increase in less than four decades.

By Thanh Van

Tag:
M&A Publicis Groupe HEPMIL Media Group Influencer agency Creator reach

