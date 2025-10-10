KPMG Vietnam appoints new head of Deal Advisory

Effective from October 1, Dwyer joins KPMG in Vietnam from KPMG in Singapore, bringing more than two decades of experience across capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, deal execution, and project management within the Big Four.

Throughout his career, Dwyer has worked across major international financial hubs including Melbourne, Sydney, New York, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, London, and Singapore, providing advisory services to leading private equity, private credit, and financial services clients.

His extensive international experience has given him profound insights into both developed and emerging markets, enabling him to navigate cross-border complexities and deliver value-driven deal strategies across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Dwyer has worked on a wide range of deals, from large to mid-sized buyouts and growth investments. He has supported clients on both the buying and selling sides, helping them through every stage of the deal process, with a strong track record of success.

Now based in Ho Chi Minh City, Dwyer will lead KPMG’s Deal Advisory practice in Vietnam and Cambodia, overseeing a diverse portfolio of services including: Transaction services (due diligence, integration and separation); merger and acquisition (M&A) acquisitions tax; corporate finance (M&As and valuations); and deal strategy (value creation and commercial due diligence).

In his new role, Dwyer will work closely with other KPMG partners to continue providing clients with integrated, end-to-end advisory services supporting strategic expansion, transformation, and sustainable growth.

"Vietnam’s M&A market is undergoing a major transformation, driven by strong economic fundamentals, government reforms, and rising Asia-Pacific investor interest," said Dwyer. "Private equity is targeting scalable platforms in healthcare, logistics, and consumer services, while private credit is bridging funding gaps."

"Financial services lead key deals, reflecting confidence in Vietnam’s regulatory clarity and digital growth. New laws and stock market upgrades are positioning Vietnam as a hub for strategic capital and long-term partnerships. KPMG offers end-to-end deal advisory services, combining local insight with global expertise to support inbound and cross-border M&A," he added.

Dwyer is a Chartered Accountant with a Graduate Diploma of Accounting, Graduate Diploma of Taxation Law, Master of Professional Accounting, and Master of Finance.

Industry insiders believe his appointment reinforces KPMG’s commitment to delivering world-class deal advisory expertise, combining global experience with deep local knowledge, and further strengthening the company’s dedication to supporting businesses in Vietnam.

