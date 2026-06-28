Publicis Groupe marks century of excellence globally and three decades in Vietnam

More than a commemoration of history, the occasion is an opportunity to reflect on a legacy of reinvention, honour the people who have shaped that journey, and look to the future of communication – marketing transformation in Vietnam.

Publicis Groupe Vietnam’s leadership team on stage, expressing their gratitude to the talents, clients and partners who have accompanied the company on its journey in Vietnam

From its origins as a small creative hot shop in Montmartre, Paris in 1926, Publicis Groupe has transformed into the industry’s leading holding company employing more than 114,000 professionals across 100 markets with globally recognised capabilities under an integrated model.

What began as a pioneering office in Vietnam with just 15 people in 1996 has evolved into the country’s market-leading group, now home to 10 agency brands with 700 people.

Publicis Groupe was the first international communications group to establish an official legal presence in Vietnam through the Saatchi & Saatchi and Leo Burnett representative offices, before they united under the goup umbrella.

Building on this early foundation and driven by tireless efforts, Publicis Groupe Vietnam has gone on to make its mark in some of the most prestigious international creative arenas, including the market’s first Cannes Lions Award in 2007, and in recent years, Clio Awards, New York Festivals Advertising Awards, Spikes Asia, AdFest, Effie APAC Awards and MMA Smarties, reflecting the strength of both creative excellence and marketing effectiveness.

Locally and regionally, Publicis Groupe Vietnam has also built a consistent track record as Campaign Asia’s Agency of the Year, with recognitions across Creative, Media, Digital Innovation and PR, underscoring the breadth of its integrated capabilities. Each accolade stands as a powerful testament to the integrated strength of the Power of One model and a bold statement of Vietnamese creative talent on the global stage.

Over the past three decades, as Vietnam has emerged as one of Asia’s most dynamic markets, Publicis Groupe Vietnam has grown alongside the country’s transformation, continuously expanding its capabilities, investing in talent and supporting clients across an increasingly connected and competitive landscape.

Speaking at the celebration, Hoang Thi Mai Huong, chairwoman of Publicis Groupe Vietnam, said, “At the heart of our 30 years of success in Vietnam are two essential elements: our incredible people – while technology can work wonders, it’s their passion and creativity that bring our work to life with a soul, and our deep love and respect for Vietnamese culture, which not only helps creates our most effective campaigns, but also fills our hearts with joy.”

Kate Bayona-Garcia, CEO of Publicis Groupe Vietnam, added, “We are celebrating the people who made Publicis Groupe Vietnam what it is today – our visionary clients who trust us with their bold ambitions, our dedicated partners who help us make the impossible possible, and of course, our brilliant talents whose creativity and devotion are the living heartbeat of our journey."

"We are also celebrating our spirit of courage and resilience to go through uncomfortable transformations if it means fuelling growth for our clients and our people. A decade ago, we radically dismantled our agency silos to form the 'Power of One,' preparing us for the future that is now before us. Today, as we step into a new century of change driven by AI, it is this same spirit that assures me our best years are still ahead of us,” she said.

Publicis Groupe to acquire HEPMIL Media Group Publicis Groupe has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HEPMIL Media Group, Southeast Asia’s preeminent influencer agency.

Vietnam keeps tabs on digital advertising The Vietnamese government’s new initiative on cross-border advertisement on digital platforms like YouTube, Google, and Facebook is deemed a step up from previous legislation, particularly regarding censorship and tax obligations.