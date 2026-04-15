Ping An Digital Bank participates in internet conference summit

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 April 2026 - The 2026 World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit was once again held in Hong Kong. Ping An Digital Bank (International) Limited ("Ping An Digital Bank," "PingAnDB") has been invited to participate in the event for the second consecutive year. This year, Ping An Digital Bank appeared at the event with a brand-new corporate identity, engaging with leading international industry figures, experts, and scholars to share best practices in artificial intelligence (AI) and data technology, while promoting high-quality development of smart finance both locally and across the region.

The World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit, the flagship annual event of the innovation and technology sector, was officially launched yesterday (13 April). Under the theme "Digital and Intelligent Empowerment for Innovative Development– Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace", the summit brought together government and business leaders, representatives from international organisations, leading corporations, as well as experts and scholars from various countries and regions. They engaged in in-depth discussions on a range of cutting-edge topics, including digital and intelligent innovation, with a view to exploring new opportunities and jointly building a smart future.



As one of the digital banks in Hong Kong, Ping An Digital Bank is committed to driving fintech innovation by integrating AI and data analytics to optimise operations, enhance efficiency, and improve data circulation and risk management, empowering individuals and businesses with convenient digital banking service. Drawing on its extensive experience in applying technological innovations, Ping An Digital Bank has once again been invited to speak at the "Digital Finance" sub-forum on the second day of the event (14 April). Ping An Digital Bank will share with attendees the breakthroughs and insights from its AI applications and cross-sector data flow, whilst also exploring how banks can utilise technology to strengthen risk control and regulatory compliance, thereby further demonstrating Hong Kong's leading position in fintech on the international stage.



Ronald Iu, Chief Executive of Ping An Digital Bank, stated at the sub-forum, "Leveraging the technological strength of Ping An Group, Ping An Digital Bank is committed to deepening technological innovation. In addition to continuously exploring data applications to transform the businesses' financing ecosystem, PingAnDB is actively deepening AI application scenarios to comprehensively enhance operational efficiency across the board. We believe that the application of AI can be both deeper and broader, allowing the savings in operational costs and time to be passed on to our customers. While our team can concentrate its resources on optimising the entire customer experience, individuals and businesses can use our services with peace of mind to achieve their wealth accumulation goals, thereby realising our brand value of 'Always with You, Always Ahead'."



Iu added that, in response to the strong demand from cross-border and trade enterprises, Ping An Digital Bank has consistently driven change through technology and data. Starting from Know Your Customer (KYC), data enables the team to gain a multi-dimensional understanding of businesses' operations, conduct customer due diligence more quickly and accurately, and thereby streamline the approval process. Ping An Digital Bank also uses data to enhance risk management efficiency, assist with anti-money laundering monitoring, and reduce the likelihood of bad debts. Committed to collaborating with the HKSAR Government and the industry, the Bank helps build data infrastructure and financial services platforms connecting the Greater Bay Area with international markets, supporting enterprises as they expand into broader regional and international markets.



Ping An Digital Bank integrates AI across various departments and scenarios to enhance the system's ability to detect deepfake technology, identify suspected forged or synthesised faces, and assist teams in monitoring and preventing potentially fraudulent activities. In the areas of anti-fraud and financial crime compliance, we will further apply AI to detect and analyse abnormal transaction patterns, thereby strengthening PingAnDB's risk management and fraud prevention capabilities. In addition, across the entire loan process, product development, technical infrastructure and even marketing promotion, Ping An Digital Bank utilises AI to assist teams with data collection, coding, design and other tasks, making operations more efficient.



Looking ahead, Ping An Digital Bank will continue to lead the development of digital banking and data infrastructure, deepen the application of AI technology in day-to-day operations and product innovation, support the sustainable upgrading of the financial sector, and enable more businesses and individuals to benefit from smart finance.

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