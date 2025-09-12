Persona 5 The Phantom X Update 2025: Unconditional Love Phase 1 Patch Notes

7-Day Login Event: Log in for seven days during the event to earn a total of 20 Platinum Tickets and 20 Platinum Milicoins.

New Update Reward: Log in to claim 60 Thief's Cognitite Shards, which can be redeemed for a specific Thief's Cognitite.

Mission Completion Rewards: Complete objectives in the new Chapter 3 content to earn Meta Jewels, Joy Medals, and the exclusive event item, Mizuhiki Knots.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 September 2025 - Persona 5: The Phantom X has officially released Version 2.0, titled "Unconditional Love Phase 1." This significant update introduces a wealth of new content, including a brand-new main story chapter, a new playable Phantom Thief, a new palace, a new area to explore, and a variety of in-game events and bundles. The Version 2.0 update introduces the newest 5 Star Phantom Thief, Ayaka Sakai, voiced by Yui Makino. Ayaka Sakai is a shy college student and musician who plays rhythm guitar. Despite her band's breakup, her passion for music remains, leading her on a new journey.Players can now dive into Chapter 3 of the main story, where they will team up with Riko to solve new problems and challenges. This chapter also unlocks a new palace, Dam, and the new explorable area of Kichijoji, where players can discover rewards and more.To celebrate this major content release, the operations team has prepared a series of events and rewards for all players.Additionally, fan-favourite Phantom Thieves, Ren Amamiya, is returning to idol contracts. During this limited-time event, players have an increased chance to obtain these highly sought-after characters. Don't miss this opportunity to add them to your team!Persona5: The Phantom X is now officially available for download on iOS, Android, and PC platforms in Southeast Asia.- App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6745494137- Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=sea.com.iwplay.p5x- PC: https://p5x.pse.is/PCDLhttps://www.p5x-sea.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.