Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Persona 5 The Phantom X Update 2025: Unconditional Love Phase 1 Patch Notes

September 12, 2025 | 15:09
(0) user say
New romance routes, 3 palaces and 4K textures drop today-free 5-star summon login bonus ends in seven days, grab our tier-list guide now.
TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 September 2025 - Persona 5: The Phantom X has officially released Version 2.0, titled "Unconditional Love Phase 1." This significant update introduces a wealth of new content, including a brand-new main story chapter, a new playable Phantom Thief, a new palace, a new area to explore, and a variety of in-game events and bundles. The Version 2.0 update introduces the newest 5 Star Phantom Thief, Ayaka Sakai, voiced by Yui Makino. Ayaka Sakai is a shy college student and musician who plays rhythm guitar. Despite her band's breakup, her passion for music remains, leading her on a new journey.

Players can now dive into Chapter 3 of the main story, where they will team up with Riko to solve new problems and challenges. This chapter also unlocks a new palace, Dam, and the new explorable area of Kichijoji, where players can discover rewards and more.

To celebrate this major content release, the operations team has prepared a series of events and rewards for all players.
  • 7-Day Login Event: Log in for seven days during the event to earn a total of 20 Platinum Tickets and 20 Platinum Milicoins.
  • New Update Reward: Log in to claim 60 Thief's Cognitite Shards, which can be redeemed for a specific Thief's Cognitite.
  • Mission Completion Rewards: Complete objectives in the new Chapter 3 content to earn Meta Jewels, Joy Medals, and the exclusive event item, Mizuhiki Knots.

Additionally, fan-favourite Phantom Thieves, Ren Amamiya, is returning to idol contracts. During this limited-time event, players have an increased chance to obtain these highly sought-after characters. Don't miss this opportunity to add them to your team!

Persona5: The Phantom X is now officially available for download on iOS, Android, and PC platforms in Southeast Asia.

- App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6745494137
- Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=sea.com.iwplay.p5x
- PC: https://p5x.pse.is/PCDL

https://www.p5x-sea.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By IWPLAY

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Persona 5 The Phantom X Unconditional Love Phase 1

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

United Terra Enterprises Closes $150M Senior Notes 2025: 7.5% Coupon

United Terra Enterprises Closes $150M Senior Notes 2025: 7.5% Coupon

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Aitu IFA 2025 AI Garment Gold Award: 3D Knit-to-Fit in 10 Minutes

Aitu IFA 2025 AI Garment Gold Award: 3D Knit-to-Fit in 10 Minutes

Xinjiang Daqo Litigation Update 2025: $60M Dispute Settled, Shares Rally

Xinjiang Daqo Litigation Update 2025: $60M Dispute Settled, Shares Rally

Corero Nextwave DDoS Thailand 2025: Real-Time Scrubbing <1s

Corero Nextwave DDoS Thailand 2025: Real-Time Scrubbing <1s

Cross-border e-commerce opens new doors for Vietnam

Cross-border e-commerce opens new doors for Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020