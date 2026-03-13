WindEnergy Hamburg to host RECHARGE summit in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Newsaktuell - 13 March 2026 - The cooperation partnership is ready for the next round: Following the successful premiere of the RECHARGE Wind Power Summit 2025 powered by WindEnergy Hamburg at the CCH – Congress Center Hamburg last November, the RECHARGE Wind Power Summit 2026 Asia-Pacific powered by WindEnergy Hamburg is about to launch in the Asian metropolis of Singapore. It will take place at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre on 19 and 20 May. Supported by Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board, the new event underscores the city state's role as a key hub for onshore and offshore wind in the APAC region which holds major growth potential.

WindEnergy Hamburg to show its colours in Singapore: RECHARGE Wind Power Summit Asia-Pacific presents a captivating conference and expo. Credit: Hamburg Messe und Congress/ Alexander Woeckener

More than 1,000 participants, over 40 top-flight speakers, and around 50 exhibiting companies are expected. "Numerous companies representing all segments of the value chain have secured stand spots already," says Andreas Arnheim, Director of WindEnergy Hamburg. Confirmed exhibitors include ZF Wind Power, Yixing Huayong Motor, Jiangsu Juxin Petroleum, and Seatrium, a leading Singapore-based offshore manufacturer. The event is supported by key industry organisations including the Asia Wind Energy Association (AWEA), the Association of Singapore Marine and Offshore Energy Industries (ASMI), Bundesverband Windenergie (BWE) and VDMA, Europe's largest engineering association. Their leaders will use the occasion to network and advance wind power as the world's key renewable energy source.Headedthe conference will spotlight the region's vast potential. Countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea or India, the latter aiming for 140 GW of wind capacity by 2030, are driving demand for technology and know-how. Experts from politics, industry and science will discuss policy frameworks, regulations, cost management, financing, and new technologies while strengthening cross-border cooperation. "It's all about building strong industrial partnerships that take wind energy in the APAC region and beyond to a new level," says Andrew Lee, Corporate Power Editor at DN Media Group's news publication RECHARGE and co-host of the event.The Summit builds on the successful 2025 debut in Hamburg and marks another milestone ahead of WindEnergy Hamburg 2026, taking place 22–25 September 2026.More information: https://www.futureenergy.events/website/18561/WindEnergy Hamburg: https://www.windenergyapac.com/news-details/article/windenergy-hamburg-to-show-its-colours-in-singapore-recharge-wind-power-summit-asia-pacific-presents-a-captivating-conference-and-expo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.