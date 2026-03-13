Corporate

i-Sprint completes management buyout with KV Asia Capital

March 13, 2026 | 12:00
(0) user say
The cybersecurity company's leadership team finalized acquisition of controlling ownership with backing from the private equity firm.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2026 - i-Sprint Corporation today announced the successful completion of a management buy-out (MBO) of all its operating companies, and marks a pivotal milestone as the company celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. The transaction was led by the company's existing management team in strategic partnership with KV Asia Capital.

This landmark transaction ranks among the significant Identity and Access Management acquisitions in Asia. It underscores i-Sprint's strategic importance in the region's cybersecurity landscape as AI-driven threats, machine identity proliferation, and tightening regulatory requirements reshape cybersecurity across the region. The deal positions i-Sprint for its next phase of innovation and global expansion, as it continues to invest in next-generation capabilities, while expanding its footprint across the region.

This milestone firmly establishes i‑Sprint as one of the region's largest independent IAM, Quantum Safe and Mobile cybersecurity provider.

Dutch Ng, Chief Executive Officer of i-Sprint, commented:
"This Management Buy-Out is a defining moment for i-Sprint and a testament to the strength of the business we have built and our deep belief in its future. Partnering with KV Asia Capital provides us with the strategic tools and capital to accelerate growth while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit and customer focus that define i-Sprint. We are grateful for the trust and support of our clients, partners, and team—and excited about the future we're building together."

KV Asia Capital has a proven track record of scaling growth-stage companies across Asia. Their expertise and financial backing will enable i-Sprint to enhance product offerings, invest in cutting-edge R&D, and pursue new market opportunities with greater agility.

Lee Gan Ping, Managing Director, at KV Asia Capital, said:
"We are thrilled to partner with i-Sprint's founders and management team, whose deep domain expertise and track record has earned the trust of Asia's leading financial and government institutions. As identity and authentication become increasingly complex and relevant, we look forward to supporting the team in their next chapter of growth. Together, we will scale i-Sprint's global footprint through accelerated R&D investments and strategic M&A."

The existing management team will continue to lead the company, ensuring seamless operations and a continued focus on delivering innovative and superior products and services.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By i-Sprint Innovations

