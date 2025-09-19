Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Noguchi Coin Pop-Up 2025: Jewel Edition Launches Outside Japan for First Time

September 19, 2025 | 10:41
(0) user say
Limited run of five hundred gold-plated coins will sell at the Singapore stall, giving collectors Noguchi coin keywords and early-bird queue details.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 September 2025 - Noguchi Coin will unveil the first-ever Jewel Special Edition Commemorative Coin at its debut overseas pop-up in Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore. Strictly limited to 100 pieces and available only for a limited time, the release marks a milestone collaboration with Jewel Singapore.

As Japan’s trusted curator of rare and high-quality collectible coins, Noguchi Coin is recognised for its leading online platform and extensive range of internationally renowned coins. This landmark launch brings Noguchi Coin’s passion for numismatics beyond Japan, introducing Singapore’s collectors and enthusiasts to a world of exquisite coins sourced globally from trusted mints in Canada, Austria, and beyond.

Noguchi Coin and Jewel Singapore Collaboration Coin
At the heart of this pop-up is the unveiling of the exclusive Jewel × Noguchi Limited-Edition Commemorative Coin on 19 September 2025, with only 100 pieces available at $88 (inclusive of GST), created specially and available only at the Singapore pop-up.

The coin design features Jewel Changi Airport’s world-renowned Rain Vortex, the tallest indoor waterfall on the planet and an emblem of Singapore’s identity as a crossroads of the world. More than a landmark, the Rain Vortex represents the flow of commerce, culture, and innovation, drawing people together in harmony under one roof.

By capturing this symbol on a commemorative coin, Noguchi Coin celebrates Singapore’s role on the global stage while also reflecting its own philosophy, connecting tradition with the future, Japan with Singapore, and collectors with enduring value.

Bringing World-Class Coins at Accessible Prices
Noguchi Coin is dedicated to making high-quality collectibles more accessible without compromising authenticity or rarity. By sourcing directly from official local channels in countries such as Canada and Austria, and reducing unnecessary distribution layers and labor costs, Noguchi Coin ensures that its customers receive the highest quality coins at the most competitive prices.

In addition to the limited-edition coin, the pop-up will also feature a selection of GST-exempt coins, making them even more attractive to collectors and investors in Singapore. These include internationally recognised bullion coins such as the Vienna Philharmonic, Canadian Maple Leaf, Britannia, Australian Kangaroo, Chinese Panda, American Eagle, South African Krugerrand, and more, all valued for their purity, liquidity, and global reputation.

A Milestone for Collectors in Singapore
Strategically located at Jewel Changi Airport, one of Singapore’s most recognisable landmarks and a gateway for international travellers, the pop-up marks Noguchi Coin’s first step into Southeast Asia. Beyond being a retail showcase, it offers collectors the rare opportunity to access exclusive coins at GST-exempt prices, appealing to both local enthusiasts and global visitors.

The event is expected to draw coin collectors, design lovers, and cultural enthusiasts alike, offering a rare chance to view and own coins not normally available in Singapore. Early visitors will also enjoy access to the limited-edition of the Jewel × Noguchi Rain Vortex Coin.

Noguchi Coin Pop-Up at Jewel
Date: 4 September - 4 December 2025
Time: 10am - 10pm daily
Venue: Jewel Changi Airport, L1 (Outside Imperial Treasure)

For more information: https://noguchicoin-jp.com/ instagram @noguchicoin.en

https://noguchicoin-eu.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Noguchi Coin

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Noguchi Noguchi Coin Launch Limited Edition Coins Jewel Edition Coin

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ministry of Industry and Trade drafts circular for energy labelling

Ministry of Industry and Trade drafts circular for energy labelling

Noguchi Coin Pop-Up 2025: Jewel Edition Launches Outside Japan for First Time

Noguchi Coin Pop-Up 2025: Jewel Edition Launches Outside Japan for First Time

Vietnam’s supporting industries breaking barriers in ASEAN supply chains

Vietnam’s supporting industries breaking barriers in ASEAN supply chains

Vietnamese businesses face challenges with succession planning

Vietnamese businesses face challenges with succession planning

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020