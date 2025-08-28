Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Duty-free mecca debuts in downtown Shenzhen

August 28, 2025 | 05:02
(0) user say
Travelers snag tax-free Dior before boarding the metro—will retail therapy replace airport queues?

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 26, 2025, the Shenzhen Downtown Duty Free Shop, located in the UpperHills of Futian District, Shenzhen, grandly opened. The shop offers duty-free products to international travelers departing China from Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport within 60 days via international flights. Customers can enjoy price 11%-25% lower than those at tax-inclusive counters. Additionally, eligible goods purchased for tax refund upon departure offer a refund rate of 9%.

Shenzhen is a popular first-stop destination for international tourists entering China. Renowned as a global hub of technology, Shenzhen is home to headquarters of tech giants such as Huawei, Tencent, DJI and BYD, and is beloved by tech enthusiasts worldwide for its electronic products.

The product offerings at the Shenzhen Downtown Duty Free Shop are equally distinctive. In addition to international tech brands, the store features a wide range of products from HUAWEI, HONOR, ViVO, iFLYTEK, UBTECH humanoid robots, RingConn smart rings, Timekettle translation earbuds, Insta360, and more. It also covers 19 major categories, including beauty and skin care, watches and jewelry, and high-end alcohol, bringing together a diverse array of internationally renowned brands such as Estée Lauder, La Mer, Clarins, Moutai, and Fenjiu.

Spanning nearly 3,000 square meters, the Shop offers an immersive commercial experience. It pioneers an upgraded duty-free retail model with a "duty-free + taxable", "imported + domestic" and "offline + online" business approach. As one of the first eight downtown duty-free shops established in China, it is also the first to provide a "cloud tax refund" service. Its "instant tax refund upon purchase" model fully demonstrates the Shenzhen Speed.

During the opening period, the Shop will launch limited-time coupons, including discounts, lucky draws, and complimentary experience vouchers. UpperHills members can also enjoy exclusive benefits such as "10x membership points," with some duty-free products offering discounts of 50% off.

Located at the geographical hub near both Huanggang and Futian Port, UpperHills is home to two hotels, MUJI HOTEL and Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen. It connects to Lianhuashan Park and Bijiashan Sports Park via SkyBridges, integrating green ecology into the commercial district. Its international consumption atmosphere attracts 46 million visitors annually. Within a 2-kilometer radius, cultural and tourism destinations such as Shenzhen Sports Center, Shenzhen Museum, and Shenzhen Concert Hall offer cross-border business and leisure travelers a unique experience of "duty-free shopping, luxury stays, and ecological park exploration."

By PR Newswire

UpperHills

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Shenzhen Duty-free Duty Free Shop

Related Contents

AECOM To Build Key Rail Link In Greater Bay Area

AECOM To Build Key Rail Link In Greater Bay Area

Shenzhen Kicks Off Countdown to Global AI Expo 2025

Shenzhen Kicks Off Countdown to Global AI Expo 2025

Osaka and Shenzhen Ride the Expo Wave to Foster Deeper Cooperation

Osaka and Shenzhen Ride the Expo Wave to Foster Deeper Cooperation

Shenzhen Gifts & Home Fair 2025 Opens as Asia’s Largest Gifting Expo

Shenzhen Gifts & Home Fair 2025 Opens as Asia’s Largest Gifting Expo

Conrad Shenzhen Redefines Family Escapes with 25-Minute Cross-Border Access in GBA

Conrad Shenzhen Redefines Family Escapes with 25-Minute Cross-Border Access in GBA

Fangzhou Inc. Garners Prestigious "Most Valued Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Enterprise" Award

Fangzhou Inc. Garners Prestigious "Most Valued Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Enterprise" Award

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020