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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MSIG launches Assured Helper insurance campaign

March 23, 2026 | 10:00
(0) user say
The insurer introduced marketing promoting domestic worker coverage emphasizing protection benefits for both employees and household employers.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 March 2026 – MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited ("MSIG") today announced the launch of its new helper insurance promotional campaign, appointing the esteemed artist, Mr Lam Shing Bun (Bob Lam), as product ambassador. Under the theme "Assured Helper, Confident Employer", the campaign promotes MSIG Helper Insurance across multiple channels, including television commercials, online videos, outdoor advertising and digital platforms, further cementing the brand's position as the market leader.

Crafting insurance that delivers shared peace of mind

Philip Kent, Chief Executive Officer of MSIG Hong Kong, stated: "Hong Kong today is home to more than 360,000 foreign domestic helpers, as well as over 20,000 local 'hourly workers'. As such, there is significant market demand for insurance that specifically caters both to their needs and those of their employers. That's why we have developed a comprehensive and affordable plan that provides extensive medical coverage for domestic helpers and helps their employers cope with financial burdens associated with illness.

We view helper insurance as one of our flagship offerings and believe it truly embodies our commitment to 'Assured Helper, Confident Employer', which is the essence of the campaign. We aim to help the public understand how helper insurance can benefit families and to establish MSIG as the market leader in Hong Kong for this type of insurance."

Bob Lam set to resonate with viewers

Targeting Hong Kong families as its primary audience, this campaign features the popular celebrity Bob Lam as product ambassador. Bob maintains an active presence across social media and traditional platforms, frequently sharing humorous glimpses into his life with his family of six. His relatable persona has earned him a reputation as an endearing husband and devoted father, aligning with MSIG's brand ethos. Importantly, as an experienced employer who has long employed domestic helpers, Bob's first-hand experience significantly enhances the credibility of the product information and strongly resonates with the target audience, making him the ideal ambassador for MSIG's Helper Insurance.

The campaign video opens with Bob livestreaming from home, seamlessly integrating relatable moments such as his wife prompting him to tackle household chores and netizens asking questions about domestic helpers. This light-hearted, humorous approach captures the everyday realities of employer households, eliciting knowing smiles from viewers while introducing the product's key features in a natural way:
  1. Comprehensive coverage: Includes outpatient, surgical & hospitalisation, dental, domestic helper liability, service interruption, fidelity guarantee and more
  2. Exceptional value: 2-year premium as low as HK$566 for online applications1
  3. Speedy claims processing: Online claims approval in as fast as 15 minutes
  4. Flexible and adaptable: Suitable for local domestic helpers, post-natal care helpers and home-based elderly carers, accommodating diverse family needs

Multi-channel media campaign to maximise reach

This initiative marks MSIG's first major promotional campaign for 2026, employing a multi-dimensional media strategy to achieve seamless online and offline coverage. The campaign will be rolled out across television, YouTube, other major social media platforms and digital channels, targeting the intended audience with precision. Outdoor media placements include tram and bus wrap advertising, large-scale billboards in Causeway Bay and digital screens at multiple high-traffic locations. Through this tightly integrated multi-channel network, the campaign will significantly boost brand visibility and message penetration, ensuring the core message of helper insurance is powerfully conveyed to every corner of Hong Kong.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MSIG Assured Helper

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