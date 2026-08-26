MoreTickets reveals shift in Hong Kong entertainment buying patterns

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 August 2026 – With the excitement of football events and chart-topping concerts still reverberating across the city, Hong Kong is carrying the momentum into a vibrant summer of live entertainment. Capturing the pulse of the moment, MoreTickets, Asia's No.1* live event ticket resale platform, releases Hong Kong's top international and local live events[1] scheduled for the summer period (July and August), alongside consumer insights into platform users' ticket-buying behavior.

Top

10

Most

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S

earched

L

ive

E

vents Scheduled for July and August

:

Rank Event Name Category Location Show Date 1 AXA Presents: You & Mi Sammi Cheng Live at Hong Kong Kai Tak Stadium 2026 Concert Hong Kong July 10-12, 2026 2 MC Cheung E=MC² Concert 2026 Concert Hong Kong July 7-11, 2026 3 Hong Kong Football Festival (HKFF) 2026 Sports Hong Kong July 31-August 5, 2026 4 FIFA World Cup 2026 Sports Overseas June 11-July 19, 2026 5 CTF Life Title-sponsors: 2026 TMElive International Music Awards Award Ceremony Hong Kong August 22-23, 2026 6 NMIXX 1ST WORLD TOUR IN HONG KONG Concert Hong Kong July 25-26, 2026 7 The Music of Chan Fai Young: King of Pop Concert Macau July 24-26, 2026 8 Hins Cheung UNPLUGGED 2 Second Movement Concert Concert Macau July 24-26, 2026 9 LiSA - LiVE is Smile Always～15～ in Hong Kong Concert Hong Kong July 18, 2026 10 ILLIT LIVE 'PRESS START' in HONG KONG Concert Hong Kong August 22-23, 2026

Top 10

Events Purchased Within 7-Days of Event Date

in May

:

Rank Event Name Category Location Show Date 1 FAMA (Nongfu): The Funniest Concert in All Hong Kong Concert Hong Kong May 8-10, 2026 2 Sun Life Presents: SANDY LAM RESONANCE Concert Hong Kong May 16-17, 2026 3 Laufey: A Matter of Time Tour in Hong Kong Concert Hong Kong May 12, 2026 4 Hang Seng Insurance Presents: 25+ EEG Family Concert Concert Hong Kong May 3-4, 2026 5 b.balance Presents Live Band Concert｜<3 symbol of love | MC Cheung x CONSTANCE x Gareth.T Concert Hong Kong May 16, 2026 6 K-SPARK in MACAU Music Festival Macau May 2, 2026 7 EXO PLANET #6 - EXhOrizon in MACAU Concert Macau May 22-23, 2026 8 IVE WORLD TOUR IN MACAO Concert Macau May 23-24, 2026 9 2025-26 TREASURE TOUR [PULSE ON] in Hong Kong Concert Hong Kong May 9, 2026 10 UFC Fight Night Macau and Road to UFC Sports Macau May 28-30, 2026

[1] The analysis is based on H1 2026 search activity on MoreTickets platform, filtered to events scheduled in July and August 2026.



[2] The analysis is based on purchase activity during 1 to 31 May 2026 on MoreTickets platform.

MoreTickets offers a wide range of live entertainment events worldwide, including popular concerts, sporting events, theatre performances and many more. Concerts continue to drive the summer entertainment landscape, capturing the majority of user interests. According to MoreTickets data1, the "Concert" category accounts for nearly two-thirds of all searches for live events or shows scheduled in July and August, reinforcing the city's demand for major headline acts. Interest in "Sports" category is also rising, with searches up about 150% year on year, reflecting heightened appetite for major matches and global tournament moments this summer.[1]Local Hong Kong artists and city-based performances remain highly searched, representing more than 70% of total searches, led by Sammi Cheng and MC Cheung, two renowned local singers who appeal spans generations. Fueled by global FIFA World Cup fever, the Hong Kong Football Festival emerged as a breakout hit, ranking the third among the top searches.In Hong Kong, MoreTickets users are deciding closer to the event date. MoreTickets purchase data[2] shows that nearly two out of five ticket transactions were made within seven days of the show (37%), signaling a more spontaneous approach to live entertainment planning. This last-minute pattern is strongest in event categories such as pop music concerts (55%) and fan meetings (40%). Among those last-minute buyers, 60% of the purchases opted for single-seat tickets, underscoring strong eagerness to attend live shows, supported by the platform's real-time availability andtransparent pricing. MoreTickets helps users compare across the spectrum and secure the best fit with confidence.As live entertainment demand becomes more immediate and fragmented, many consumers still struggle when trying to secure tickets through various channels. MoreTickets offers an alternative as a safer platform with real-time availability, transparent-priced listing, and a secure refund guarantee, making it a reliable choice for live-event goers. It operates with two core safeguards – vetted sellers supported by a verified ticket-sourcing network, and escrow-based payment held until successful event entry.Trusted by millions of users, MoreTickets helps users secure ticket access safely, ensuring they can enjoy the live entertainment moments that matter.

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