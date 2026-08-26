MoreTickets reveals shift in Hong Kong entertainment buying patterns

Ticketing platform MoreTickets published summer search data on 24 August 2026, showing increased demand for sports events and short-notice ticket purchases across Hong Kong.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 August 2026 – With the excitement of football events and chart-topping concerts still reverberating across the city, Hong Kong is carrying the momentum into a vibrant summer of live entertainment. Capturing the pulse of the moment, MoreTickets, Asia's No.1* live event ticket resale platform, releases Hong Kong's top international and local live events[1] scheduled for the summer period (July and August), alongside consumer insights into platform users' ticket-buying behavior.
Concerts Top Summer Searches as Sports Interest Surges
MoreTickets offers a wide range of live entertainment events worldwide, including popular concerts, sporting events, theatre performances and many more. Concerts continue to drive the summer entertainment landscape, capturing the majority of user interests. According to MoreTickets data1, the "Concert" category accounts for nearly two-thirds of all searches for live events or shows scheduled in July and August, reinforcing the city's demand for major headline acts. Interest in "Sports" category is also rising, with searches up about 150% year on year, reflecting heightened appetite for major matches and global tournament moments this summer. Top 10 Most-Searched Live Events Scheduled for July and August
[1]:
|Rank
|Event Name
|Category
|Location
|Show Date
|1
|AXA Presents: You & Mi Sammi Cheng Live at Hong Kong Kai Tak Stadium 2026
|Concert
|Hong Kong
|July 10-12, 2026
|2
|MC Cheung E=MC² Concert 2026
|Concert
|Hong Kong
|July 7-11, 2026
|3
|Hong Kong Football Festival (HKFF) 2026
|Sports
|Hong Kong
|July 31-August 5, 2026
|4
|FIFA World Cup 2026
|Sports
|Overseas
|June 11-July 19, 2026
|5
|CTF Life Title-sponsors: 2026 TMElive International Music Awards
|Award Ceremony
|Hong Kong
|August 22-23, 2026
|6
|NMIXX 1ST WORLD TOUR IN HONG KONG
|Concert
|Hong Kong
|July 25-26, 2026
|7
|The Music of Chan Fai Young: King of Pop
|Concert
|Macau
|July 24-26, 2026
|8
|Hins Cheung UNPLUGGED 2 Second Movement Concert
|Concert
|Macau
|July 24-26, 2026
|9
|LiSA - LiVE is Smile Always～15～ in Hong Kong
|Concert
|Hong Kong
|July 18, 2026
|10
|ILLIT LIVE 'PRESS START' in HONG KONG
|Concert
|Hong Kong
|August 22-23, 2026
Local Hong Kong artists and city-based performances remain highly searched, representing more than 70% of total searches, led by Sammi Cheng and MC Cheung, two renowned local singers who appeal spans generations. Fueled by global FIFA World Cup fever, the Hong Kong Football Festival emerged as a breakout hit, ranking the third among the top searches. Hong Kong Live Event Goers Made Last-Minute Purchase, and Rise in Single-Ticket Purchases
In Hong Kong, MoreTickets users are deciding closer to the event date. MoreTickets purchase data[2] shows that nearly two out of five ticket transactions were made within seven days of the show (37%), signaling a more spontaneous approach to live entertainment planning. This last-minute pattern is strongest in event categories such as pop music concerts (55%) and fan meetings (40%). Among those last-minute buyers, 60% of the purchases opted for single-seat tickets, underscoring strong eagerness to attend live shows, supported by the platform's real-time availability andtransparent pricing. MoreTickets helps users compare across the spectrum and secure the best fit with confidence. Top 10 Events Purchased Within 7-Days of Event Date in May
2:
A Safer Way to Find Tickets with MoreTickets
|Rank
|Event Name
|Category
|Location
|Show Date
|1
|FAMA (Nongfu): The Funniest Concert in All Hong Kong
|Concert
|Hong Kong
|May 8-10, 2026
|2
|Sun Life Presents: SANDY LAM RESONANCE
|Concert
|Hong Kong
|May 16-17, 2026
|3
|Laufey: A Matter of Time Tour in Hong Kong
|Concert
|Hong Kong
|May 12, 2026
|4
|Hang Seng Insurance Presents: 25+ EEG Family Concert
|Concert
|Hong Kong
|May 3-4, 2026
|5
|b.balance Presents Live Band Concert｜<3 symbol of love | MC Cheung x CONSTANCE x Gareth.T
|Concert
|Hong Kong
|May 16, 2026
|6
|K-SPARK in MACAU
|Music Festival
|Macau
|May 2, 2026
|7
|EXO PLANET #6 - EXhOrizon in MACAU
|Concert
|Macau
|May 22-23, 2026
|8
|IVE WORLD TOUR IN MACAO
|Concert
|Macau
|May 23-24, 2026
|9
|2025-26 TREASURE TOUR [PULSE ON] in Hong Kong
|Concert
|Hong Kong
|May 9, 2026
|10
|UFC Fight Night Macau and Road to UFC
|Sports
|Macau
|May 28-30, 2026
As live entertainment demand becomes more immediate and fragmented, many consumers still struggle when trying to secure tickets through various channels. MoreTickets offers an alternative as a safer platform with real-time availability, transparent-priced listing, and a secure refund guarantee, making it a reliable choice for live-event goers. It operates with two core safeguards – vetted sellers supported by a verified ticket-sourcing network, and escrow-based payment held until successful event entry.
Trusted by millions of users, MoreTickets helps users secure ticket access safely, ensuring they can enjoy the live entertainment moments that matter.
[1] The analysis is based on H1 2026 search activity on MoreTickets platform, filtered to events scheduled in July and August 2026.
[2] The analysis is based on purchase activity during 1 to 31 May 2026 on MoreTickets platform.
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By MoreTickets