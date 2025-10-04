Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MoF weighs new tax rules for real estate and gold

October 04, 2025 | 13:00
(0) user say
The Ministry of Finance has announced it is reviewing tax policies for real estate and gold to improve clarity, transparency, and compliance while maintaining market stability.
MoF weighs new tax rules for real estate and gold
Luu Duc Huy, deputy director general of the Department for Management and Supervision Tax, Fees, and Charges Policies

At the Ministry of Finance's (MoF) third-quarter press conference on October 3, Deputy Minister Nguyen Duc Chi said that several draft laws and decrees are being prepared for submission to the government and National Assembly.

"Real estate tax policies currently include specific regulations at various stages of the transaction process, from land-use rights registration to transfer and use," said Chi. "However, to align with real-world practices, the policy needs to be reviewed in a comprehensive and holistic manner, ensuring consistency with relevant laws such as the Land Law and Law on Real Estate Business, and aiming to create fairness and transparency in the market."

The MoF is working closely with relevant agencies and experts to study, draft, and propose specific solutions. Based on the research outcomes, it will report to the government and submit proposals to the National Assembly for review and decision.

Moreover, the ministry is drafting a revised Law on Personal Income Tax, which includes important content related to personal income tax on real estate transfers. This policy is being implemented under existing law.

During the drafting process, the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly has conducted assessments, and the MoF will continue refining the draft to submit it at the upcoming session of the National Assembly.

"One of the proposals previously open for feedback was to tax personal income from real estate based on holding period," said Luu Duc Huy, deputy director general of the Department for Management and Supervision of Tax, Fees, and Charges Policies. "However, after collecting opinions from agencies, organisations, experts, and the public, the MoF has chosen to maintain and stabilise the current policy to ensure social consensus and feasibility in implementation."

Regarding gold transactions, Huy explained that the market includes several types of gold – monetary, bullion, raw, jewellery, and artistic – each subject to different tax treatments. For instance, the import tax on bullion gold is currently zero, while export taxes for jewellery and artistic gold will also be set at zero under an upcoming government decree.

Gold trading in general remains subject to VAT, which the VAT Law stipulates must be applied under the direct calculation method. Personal income tax currently applies only to household businesses, as individuals are not permitted to trade bullion gold; only banks and licensed financial institutions can do so. As a result, bullion gold transactions are not subject to taxation in the same way as ordinary goods.

In the forthcoming revised Personal Income Tax Law, the MoF intends to introduce a new regulation that classifies bullion gold transfers as “other income” for tax purposes. After consulting the State Bank of Vietnam, the ministry plans to submit this proposal for inclusion in the draft law.

"In the initial proposal, the applicable tax rate is 0.1 per cent of the transfer price of bullion gold. This tax will not apply to raw gold or jewellery and artistic gold. The exact implementation timeline and related adjustments will be determined by the government," Huy said.

Key tax reforms set to boost efficiency and digital governance Key tax reforms set to boost efficiency and digital governance

Le Thi Duyen Hai, deputy secretary general of the Vietnam Tax Consultants’ Association, highlights key reforms in the amended Law on Tax Administration aimed at minimising procedures and promoting digital tax governance.
Tax procedures for household businesses to be simplified Tax procedures for household businesses to be simplified

The Ministry of Finance is finalising the revised Law on Tax Administration, aiming to simplify procedures and increase voluntary compliance.
Experts urge simpler tax rules for small household businesses Experts urge simpler tax rules for small household businesses

New tax regulations are set to reshape the way businesses manage their operations, sparking both opportunities and concerns.
MoF pledges fair, transparent tax policies for Korean investors MoF pledges fair, transparent tax policies for Korean investors

The Ministry of Finance has held a dialogue with South Korean businesses, addressing tax and customs issues and pledging stronger support for investors.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Vietnam National Innovation Day sparks nationwide drive for growth

Vietnam National Innovation Day sparks nationwide drive for growth

MoF pledges fair, transparent tax policies for Korean investors

MoF pledges fair, transparent tax policies for Korean investors

Daewoo E&C scales up smart city and infrastructure projects in Vietnam

Daewoo E&C scales up smart city and infrastructure projects in Vietnam

New decree to streamline ODA and concessional loan management

New decree to streamline ODA and concessional loan management

MoF backs reforms to cut red tape for overseas investment

MoF backs reforms to cut red tape for overseas investment

Professional financial advisors key to market development

Professional financial advisors key to market development

Latest News ⁄ Property

Vingroup seeks approval for Can Gio–Vung Tau sea-crossing bridge

Vingroup seeks approval for Can Gio–Vung Tau sea-crossing bridge

Danang leading latest wave of industrial real estate funding

Danang leading latest wave of industrial real estate funding

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Solana, XRP and Cardano among top contenders awaiting SEC ETF approval

Solana, XRP and Cardano among top contenders awaiting SEC ETF approval

GE HealthCare backs Vietnam’s drive for digital transformation in hospitals

GE HealthCare backs Vietnam’s drive for digital transformation in hospitals

Sotrans Logistics breaks ground on new chemical warehouse in Dong Nai

Sotrans Logistics breaks ground on new chemical warehouse in Dong Nai

Vingroup seeks approval for Can Gio–Vung Tau sea-crossing bridge

Vingroup seeks approval for Can Gio–Vung Tau sea-crossing bridge

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020