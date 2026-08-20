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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Pillar Biosciences partners with LSI Medience for lung cancer screening

August 20, 2026 | 15:44
(0) user say
Diagnostics developer Pillar Biosciences validated its liquid biopsy test with LSI Medience on 20 August 2026 to support clinical trial screening across Asia.

NATICK, Mass. and TOKYO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar Biosciences, Inc. ("Pillar"), LC-SCRUM-Asia and LSI Medience Corporation ("LSI Medience") today announced a collaboration to support genomic screening of blood-based samples from patients with lung cancer as part of the LC-SCRUM-Asia project in Japan.

Following approval of a revision to the LC-SCRUM-Asia project protocol, the participating organizations plan to begin testing in August 2026. The project is expected to include approximately 2,000 patients over a two-year period.

Pillar's oncoReveal® Essential+ assay has been validated at LSI Medience for use as a screening test for circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and cell-free RNA (cfRNA) samples collected from patients with lung cancer participating in the LC-SCRUM-Asia project. Testing will be performed by LSI Medience to support identification of genomic alterations relevant to the project's research objectives.

"LC-SCRUM-Asia has established an important collaborative framework for advancing precision oncology research in lung cancer," said Daniel Harma, Chief Commercial Officer, Pillar Biosciences. "We are pleased that oncoReveal Essential+ has been validated at LSI Medience for screening both cfDNA and cfRNA samples and look forward to supporting this large-scale project in Japan."

"Rapid and reliable genomic testing is essential for identifying patients who may benefit from biomarker-driven clinical studies and emerging precision therapies," said Dr. Koichi Goto of LC-SCRUM-Asia. "The use of oncoReveal® Essential+ through LSI Medience will provide the LC-SCRUM-Asia network with a highly accurate and accessible liquid biopsy solution for analyzing cfDNA and cfRNA from patients with non-small cell lung cancer, while supporting the rapid turnaround needed for clinical research."

Supporting blood-based genomic screening in lung cancer
Liquid biopsy testing can enable genomic analysis from blood samples when tissue is limited or when a minimally invasive sampling approach is desirable. By combining analysis of cfDNA and cfRNA, the LC-SCRUM-Asia project is designed to support broad screening for genomic alterations in patients with lung cancer.

The planned use of oncoReveal Essential+ within the LC-SCRUM-Asia project reflects the assay's ability to support targeted NGS analysis from blood-based specimens within a decentralized laboratory workflow.

About LC-SCRUM-Asia

LC-SCRUM-Asia is a large-scale lung cancer genomic screening and clinical research network led by the National Cancer Center Hospital East in Japan. The project brings together medical institutions, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and other research partners to identify genomic alterations in patients with lung cancer and facilitate the development and delivery of biomarker-driven therapies. Through comprehensive molecular screening and collaboration across participating institutions, LC-SCRUM-Asia seeks to advance precision medicine and expand clinical research opportunities for patients with lung cancer.

For more information, visit www.medience.co.jp/english/ and visit pillarbiosci.com

By PR Newswire

Pillar Biosciences, Inc.

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TagTag:
Pillar Biosciences LSI Medience Lung cancer LC-SCRUM-Asia

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