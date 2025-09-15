Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MoF sets goal to quadruple foreign investor accounts by 2030

September 15, 2025 | 11:21
(0) user say
The government is seeking to broaden foreign participation in its capital markets, with the Ministry of Finance (MoF) setting bold new growth targets for investors.
MoF sets goal to quadruple foreign investor accounts by 2030

Under a plan approved on September 12, the MoF aims to raise the number of foreign investor accounts to 200,000 by 2030, quadruple the current figure, with growth of 15 per cent annually thereafter. The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to restructure the investor base and advance the fund management industry.

As of the end of August, foreign investors held approximately 49,000 securities accounts in Vietnam, accounting for less than 0.5 per cent of all accounts in the market. This means the securities sector needs to attract foreign investors to open more than 150,000 new accounts in the next five years.

The number of foreign investor accounts has grown slowly over the past decade. In the last five years alone, they have opened only about 14,000 accounts, averaging 3,000 accounts per year.

To entice foreign investors, the MoF's plan outlines several solutions, such as simplifying administrative procedures and reducing the time required to open accounts, as well as implementing a central counterparty clearing mechanism for spot securities. The plan also includes reviewing and expanding foreign ownership limits in non-essential sectors that do not affect national security.

The diversification of listed products is expected to be carried out throughout the five-year implementation period. The plan encourages public offerings, initial public offering, and the listing of large enterprises and foreign-invested enterprises.

The MoF also aims to improve the quality of domestic individual investors and encourage them to invest through funds to enhance market efficiency, stability, and depth.

The number of investors holding fund certificates is expected to reach 2.5 million in the next five years and increase to 5 million by 2035. The number of investment funds is targeted to reach 500 by 2030 and grow by 25 per cent annually thereafter. The total net asset value of the funds is projected to reach 5 per cent of GDP, and to enter double-digit territory within the next 10 years.

By 2030, domestic individual investors are expected to account for around 70 per cent of market trading volume, while the remaining 30 per cent may come from domestic institutions and foreign investors.

At the Fund Management Industry Development Conference held in March, Vu Thi Chan Phuong, chairwoman of the State Securities Commission (SSC), noted that individual investors still tend to trade independently and prefer to control their own investment activities. She emphasised the need for the investor restructuring plan to ensure market stability and depth.

“The SSC also aims to educate new, non-professional investors who lack the time to closely monitor the market,” Phuong highlighted.

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi stated that the securities industry needs to reorient investors from stock trading to stock investing. “We must change the mindset of retail investors so they can entrust their assets and capital to professional fund management companies, based on a foundation of shared interests and risk distribution,” he said.

Bank stocks widen the gate for foreign capital Bank stocks widen the gate for foreign capital
Vietnam and South Korea strengthen exchanges on stock market supervision Vietnam and South Korea strengthen exchanges on stock market supervision
Resilience and support offer progress for VN-Index Resilience and support offer progress for VN-Index
Risks linger behind stock market rally Risks linger behind stock market rally

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
stock market Ministry of Finance (MoF)

Related Contents

Risks linger behind stock market rally

Risks linger behind stock market rally

Resilience and support offer progress for VN-Index

Resilience and support offer progress for VN-Index

Vietnam and South Korea strengthen exchanges on stock market supervision

Vietnam and South Korea strengthen exchanges on stock market supervision

Tech-savvy young Vietnamese reshape investment landscape

Tech-savvy young Vietnamese reshape investment landscape

Vietnam offers prime growth potential

Vietnam offers prime growth potential

New securities account openings reach 11-month high in July

New securities account openings reach 11-month high in July

Risks linger behind stock market rally

Risks linger behind stock market rally

Promoting cooperation between the United Nations and Vietnam

Promoting cooperation between the United Nations and Vietnam

Exhibition celebrates 80 years of Vietnam’s financial sector

Exhibition celebrates 80 years of Vietnam’s financial sector

Vietnam and South Korea strengthen exchanges on stock market supervision

Vietnam and South Korea strengthen exchanges on stock market supervision

Vietnam and UN plan to enhance development cooperation

Vietnam and UN plan to enhance development cooperation

Resilience and support offer progress for VN-Index

Resilience and support offer progress for VN-Index

Latest News ⁄ Money

Vietnam eyes FTSE Emerging Market status at London event

Vietnam eyes FTSE Emerging Market status at London event

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Investors and businesses to gain from streamlined mechanisms

Investors and businesses to gain from streamlined mechanisms

Reordering phase reflects pharmacy chain challenges

Reordering phase reflects pharmacy chain challenges

Garment and textile firms eye exports and domestic market for growth

Garment and textile firms eye exports and domestic market for growth

Vietnam pushes ahead with battery storage market plans

Vietnam pushes ahead with battery storage market plans

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020