Ministry of Finance set for key role in new legislative drive

The legislative agenda for the 16th National Assembly is extensive, with the Ministry of Finance (MoF) assigned 29 legislative tasks, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of the total.

In addition, the MoF is responsible for almost 40 per cent of the government’s work related to the drafting of legal normative documents.

The National Assembly Standing Committee convened a conference on June 16 at the National Assembly House to expedite the legislative orientation for the 16th National Assembly term.

Deputy Minister of Finance Ta Anh Tuan giving remarks at the conference

Diverse government representatives delivered a series of reports and presentations outlining plans and solutions for advancing legislative development during the new term.

Presenting the government’s draft implementation plan for the legislative orientation, Deputy Minister of Justice Dang Hoang Oanh said the government had been assigned 171 out of 192 legislative tasks, including research, review, proposals for amendments and the drafting of new legislation, representing 90 per cent of the NA’s total legislative workload for the term.

“The largest number of tasks will be concentrated in 2026, with 104 assignments. Several ministries are facing particularly heavy workloads, including the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and the Ministry of Public Security, among others” she said.

Regarding implementation, ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies will be directly accountable to the government and the prime minister for the progress and quality of legislative work.

For inter-sectoral assignments, lead agencies are required to coordinate with relevant parties from the outset, avoiding buck-passing or a mere formalistic cooperation.

“Ministries and sectors should also prioritise legal reviews to remove regulatory obstructions, unlock resources, address urgent issues and complete the assigned tasks before March 1, 2027,” said the deputy minister of Justice.

Representing one of the ministries with the largest legislative workload, Deputy Minister of Finance Ta Anh Tuan said policy and legal development has been identified as a central and continuous task of the finance sector, particularly at a time when the country is undertaking major governance reforms and pursuing significant national development objectives.

Against this backdrop, the deputy minister noted that legislative responsibilities in the coming period would be especially demanding. According to him, of the substantial legislative agenda for the 16th National Assembly term, the MoF is assigned 29 legislative tasks, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of the total.

The MoF is also responsible for a significant volume of work related to drafting legal normative documents, representing nearly 40 per cent of the government’s overall workload in this area.

“These tasks have an extremely broad scope, extensive impact and significant implications across sectors, levels of government and economic stakeholders. Therefore, we regard them as a core and ongoing mission throughout the whole implementation process,” Deputy Minister Tuan said.

In implementing the government’s resolution on the action programme for carrying out the legislative orientation of the 16th National Assembly, the MoF has promptly developed and issued its own detailed action programme.

The programme assigns responsibilities and sets specific requirements for lead units to implement the NA’s legislative agenda.

At the same time, the MoF shall closely coordinate with ministries, sectors, ministerial-level agencies and NA bodies in the legislative drafting process, while actively contributing to the preparation of legislative documents assigned to the government.

“With the highest sense of responsibility, the Ministry of Finance is committed to working closely with relevant agencies and units to successfully complete the legislative tasks set out by the 16th National Assembly in accordance with the set timetable,” Deputy Minister Tuan said.

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