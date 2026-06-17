Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ministry of Finance set for key role in new legislative drive

June 17, 2026 | 16:12
(0) user say
As Vietnam advances an ambitious legislative agenda, the Ministry of Finance is set to play a pivotal role in shaping reforms aimed at improving governance, removing delays and supporting long-term economic development.

The legislative agenda for the 16th National Assembly is extensive, with the Ministry of Finance (MoF) assigned 29 legislative tasks, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of the total.

In addition, the MoF is responsible for almost 40 per cent of the government’s work related to the drafting of legal normative documents.

The National Assembly Standing Committee convened a conference on June 16 at the National Assembly House to expedite the legislative orientation for the 16th National Assembly term.

Ministry of Finance set for key role in new legislative drive
Deputy Minister of Finance Ta Anh Tuan giving remarks at the conference

Diverse government representatives delivered a series of reports and presentations outlining plans and solutions for advancing legislative development during the new term.

Presenting the government’s draft implementation plan for the legislative orientation, Deputy Minister of Justice Dang Hoang Oanh said the government had been assigned 171 out of 192 legislative tasks, including research, review, proposals for amendments and the drafting of new legislation, representing 90 per cent of the NA’s total legislative workload for the term.

“The largest number of tasks will be concentrated in 2026, with 104 assignments. Several ministries are facing particularly heavy workloads, including the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and the Ministry of Public Security, among others” she said.

Regarding implementation, ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies will be directly accountable to the government and the prime minister for the progress and quality of legislative work.

For inter-sectoral assignments, lead agencies are required to coordinate with relevant parties from the outset, avoiding buck-passing or a mere formalistic cooperation.

“Ministries and sectors should also prioritise legal reviews to remove regulatory obstructions, unlock resources, address urgent issues and complete the assigned tasks before March 1, 2027,” said the deputy minister of Justice.

Representing one of the ministries with the largest legislative workload, Deputy Minister of Finance Ta Anh Tuan said policy and legal development has been identified as a central and continuous task of the finance sector, particularly at a time when the country is undertaking major governance reforms and pursuing significant national development objectives.

Against this backdrop, the deputy minister noted that legislative responsibilities in the coming period would be especially demanding. According to him, of the substantial legislative agenda for the 16th National Assembly term, the MoF is assigned 29 legislative tasks, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of the total.

The MoF is also responsible for a significant volume of work related to drafting legal normative documents, representing nearly 40 per cent of the government’s overall workload in this area.

“These tasks have an extremely broad scope, extensive impact and significant implications across sectors, levels of government and economic stakeholders. Therefore, we regard them as a core and ongoing mission throughout the whole implementation process,” Deputy Minister Tuan said.

In implementing the government’s resolution on the action programme for carrying out the legislative orientation of the 16th National Assembly, the MoF has promptly developed and issued its own detailed action programme.

The programme assigns responsibilities and sets specific requirements for lead units to implement the NA’s legislative agenda.

At the same time, the MoF shall closely coordinate with ministries, sectors, ministerial-level agencies and NA bodies in the legislative drafting process, while actively contributing to the preparation of legislative documents assigned to the government.

“With the highest sense of responsibility, the Ministry of Finance is committed to working closely with relevant agencies and units to successfully complete the legislative tasks set out by the 16th National Assembly in accordance with the set timetable,” Deputy Minister Tuan said.

Digital economy tops $72 billion as Resolution 57 drives transformation push Digital economy tops $72 billion as Resolution 57 drives transformation push

Vietnam’s digital economy expanded to more than $72 billion in 2025, underscoring the early success of Resolution 57, even as slow fund disbursement and data integration hurdles continue to test implementation.
Businesses contribute to draft amended Customs Law Businesses contribute to draft amended Customs Law

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in coordination with the Customs Department under the Ministry of Finance, on June 11, organised a workshop to gather business opinions on the draft law amending and supplementing several articles of the Customs Law.
Vietnam, EU deepen cooperation on investment, tax transparency and green finance Vietnam, EU deepen cooperation on investment, tax transparency and green finance

On the morning of June 15, at the Ministry of Finance (MoF) headquarters in Hanoi, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan held talks with Julien Guerrier, Ambassador and Head of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam.

By Yen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
legislative agenda Ministry of Finance Governance reforms legal normative documents economic development legislative tasks MOF

Related Contents

Japan funds climate projects in eight northern provinces

Japan funds climate projects in eight northern provinces

Human capital and regulation key to digital asset market

Human capital and regulation key to digital asset market

Ministry of Finance and ADB discuss development cooperation priorities

Ministry of Finance and ADB discuss development cooperation priorities

Vietnam and Thailand finance ministers meet for 50th diplomatic anniversary

Vietnam and Thailand finance ministers meet for 50th diplomatic anniversary

Vietnam and JICA discuss new direction for Japanese ODA cooperation

Vietnam and JICA discuss new direction for Japanese ODA cooperation

Vietnam seeks UK expertise in green finance and international capital mobilisation

Vietnam seeks UK expertise in green finance and international capital mobilisation

Businesses contribute to draft amended Customs Law

Businesses contribute to draft amended Customs Law

Ministry of Finance, EU advance economic governance project

Ministry of Finance, EU advance economic governance project

Phu Tho seeks stronger cooperation with Finland

Phu Tho seeks stronger cooperation with Finland

Digital economy tops $72 billion as Resolution 57 drives transformation push

Digital economy tops $72 billion as Resolution 57 drives transformation push

Vietnam trade hits record $445 billion, but deficit widens

Vietnam trade hits record $445 billion, but deficit widens

Ministry of Finance contest aims to turn Party resolutions into action

Ministry of Finance contest aims to turn Party resolutions into action

Latest News ⁄ Money

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Data and governance key hurdles to AI scaling for Vietnamese firms

Data and governance key hurdles to AI scaling for Vietnamese firms

Australia provides $1.3 million to support joint research projects with Vietnam

Australia provides $1.3 million to support joint research projects with Vietnam

Hanoi offers incentive for businesses to develop rental housing

Hanoi offers incentive for businesses to develop rental housing

Vietnam lays groundwork for carbon market development

Vietnam lays groundwork for carbon market development

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020