VIR to host capital restructuring seminar in Hanoi with policymakers

The seminar, titled 'Restructuring Capital Channels', will take place on July 15 and will feature leaders from the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the State Securities Commission, listed companies, securities firms, fund managers, economists, and other market participants.

In light of Vietnam’s high growth targets, it is more urgent than ever for the country to mobilise resources for development effectively. The seminar will serve as a forum for regulatory bodies, experts, and the business community to exchange views on the current state of capital channels, unresolved bottlenecks, and solutions to improve the efficiency of resource allocation across the economy.

A leader of the MoF will deliver the opening remarks, followed by two thematic presentations with both macro and practical perspectives.

Dang Nguyet Minh, head of Research at Dragon Capital, will share the resources for Vietnam's new growth cycle amidst the changing global capital landscape. Bui Thanh Trung, deputy general director of Thien Viet Securities, will analyse the trend of capital flows into the private sector, which is expected to become a key driver of the economy in the coming period.

The highlight of the seminar is two panel discussions with the participation of numerous leading leaders from regulatory bodies, businesses, and financial institutions.

In the first panel discussion, titled 'Restructuring the Capital Flow System - Unlocking Resources for a New Growth Era', speakers will analyse the shortcomings in the capital resource structure, from the heavy reliance on bank credit, the difficulties of the corporate bond market, the liquidity of the stock market, the shifting trends of foreign capital flows, to the need to improve the legal framework, develop new products, and enhance market infrastructure.

The panel discussion will feature Bui Hoang Hai, vice chairman of the State Securities Commission, Nguyen Son, chairman of the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation, Trinh Hoai Giang, CEO of Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation, Nguyen Duy Linh, CEO of Saigon-Hanoi Securities, and Dang Thanh Tam, chairman of Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation

In addition to identifying key issues, the panellists will discuss policy reforms, amendments to the Law on Securities, the development of new investment products, the expanded role of institutional investors, and solutions to strengthen companies’ capital-raising capacity through the capital market.

Another panel discussion titled 'Seizing Opportunities in a New Era of Growth', will feature Trinh Quynh Giao, general director at PVI Asset Management, Duong Kim Anh, chief investment officer at Vietcombank Fund Management, Nguyen Thi Trieu, CEO of Blue Bridge Investment Partners, and Nguyen Anh Khoa, head of Research at Agribank Securities.

At the seminar, professional investors will also analyse the shift of capital inflows in the coming period, identify sectors benefiting from the new growth cycle, as well as prospects of professional investment products such as open-ended funds, bond funds, and pension funds. They also share the changes in investment strategies as the Vietnamese stock market enters a new phase of development.

Notably, as FTSE Russell will upgrade Vietnam to emerging market status from frontier status, speakers will also analyse the impact of the market upgrade on the international capital flows, institutional investor attraction, and improvements to enhance the attractiveness of the Vietnamese capital market.

The event is part of a series of thematic seminars on the capital market held annually by VIR since 2020. Beyond a policy dialogue, the seminar aims to connect viewpoints from regulatory bodies, businesses, and investors to propose recommendations to improve the efficiency of mobilising and allocating resources for the economy while contributing to shaping new growth drivers for the capital market.

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