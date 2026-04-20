Medtronic invests in Pulnovo Medical's $100 million round

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulnovo Medical, a pioneer in breakthrough therapies for treating Pulmonary Hypertension and Heart Failure, today announced the successful completion of an oversubscribed $100 million strategic financing round with a leading investment by Medtronic, one of the world's largest medical technology companies, alongside continued support from existing investors such as EQT, Qiming Venture Partners, Gaorong Ventures, OrbiMed, and Lilly Asia Ventures. Pulnovo also welcomes new investors, including HSG (formerly Sequoia China), and other prominent global investors. This financing represents a significant milestone in Pulnovo's global growth trajectory and reflects strong validation from leading strategic and institutional investors of the company's technology, clinical progress, and long-term vision.

Separately, Medtronic and Pulnovo have entered into a commercial agreement that contemplates potential future commercialization opportunities. The agreement is designed to leverage the commercial synergy between Pulnovo and Medtronic and Medtronic's unique and extensive global commercialization capabilities.

Pulnovo's proprietary Pulmonary Artery Denervation (PADN) System targets a key underlying mechanism of cardiopulmonary disease and has demonstrated meaningful clinical benefits, including improvements in functional capacity and patient outcomes. To date, the company has performed approximately 1,500 PADN procedures globally and has secured regulatory approvals in seven countries, supporting its expanding international footprint. Pulnovo is advancing commercialization across the European Union, Middle East, and China.

In the United States, Pulnovo has received FDA Breakthrough Device designation and has initiated two fully approved Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) trials, both led by Dr. Gregg Stone, Senior Faculty and Professor at Mount Sinai.

"Through the integration of industry expertise and long-term capital, Pulnovo is building a scalable growth model anchored in proprietary innovation, global clinical development, and strategic ecosystem partnerships. This financing marks a pivotal transition from a product-driven phase to a fully integrated global platform. As we continue to strengthen our capabilities across both clinical and technological fronts, we remain committed to delivering meaningful innovation to patients worldwide." - Cynthia Chen, Chairlady, President, Pulnovo Medical

A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BUILT FOR GLOBAL SCALE

This financing strengthens Pulnovo's strategic collaboration with global industry and capital partners, enhancing the company's ability to advance clinical development, execute global regulatory strategies, and expand commercial operations.

The proceeds from this financing will be used to support ongoing clinical development, global regulatory submissions, international commercialization, and continued investment in the company's core technology platform.

As part of Pulnovo's global leadership expansion, Andre Xiao has joined Pulnovo as Chief Strategy Officer, where he will lead global financing and strategy. Working closely with the Board, Andre will play a key role in strengthening Pulnovo's connection with global capital markets and industry ecosystems, supporting the company's next phase of growth.

Andre brings extensive experience in healthcare investment and global capital markets, including prior roles at premier investment firms like Citadel and Millennium Management, where he specialized in global MedTech investments.