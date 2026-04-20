Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Medtronic invests in Pulnovo Medical's $100 million round

April 20, 2026 | 10:07
(0) user say
The American medical device giant participated in the Chinese interventional cardiology company's oversubscribed funding securing strategic partnership.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulnovo Medical, a pioneer in breakthrough therapies for treating Pulmonary Hypertension and Heart Failure, today announced the successful completion of an oversubscribed $100 million strategic financing round with a leading investment by Medtronic, one of the world's largest medical technology companies, alongside continued support from existing investors such as EQT, Qiming Venture Partners, Gaorong Ventures, OrbiMed, and Lilly Asia Ventures. Pulnovo also welcomes new investors, including HSG (formerly Sequoia China), and other prominent global investors. This financing represents a significant milestone in Pulnovo's global growth trajectory and reflects strong validation from leading strategic and institutional investors of the company's technology, clinical progress, and long-term vision.

Separately, Medtronic and Pulnovo have entered into a commercial agreement that contemplates potential future commercialization opportunities. The agreement is designed to leverage the commercial synergy between Pulnovo and Medtronic and Medtronic's unique and extensive global commercialization capabilities.

Pulnovo's proprietary Pulmonary Artery Denervation (PADN) System targets a key underlying mechanism of cardiopulmonary disease and has demonstrated meaningful clinical benefits, including improvements in functional capacity and patient outcomes. To date, the company has performed approximately 1,500 PADN procedures globally and has secured regulatory approvals in seven countries, supporting its expanding international footprint. Pulnovo is advancing commercialization across the European Union, Middle East, and China.

In the United States, Pulnovo has received FDA Breakthrough Device designation and has initiated two fully approved Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) trials, both led by Dr. Gregg Stone, Senior Faculty and Professor at Mount Sinai.

"Through the integration of industry expertise and long-term capital, Pulnovo is building a scalable growth model anchored in proprietary innovation, global clinical development, and strategic ecosystem partnerships. This financing marks a pivotal transition from a product-driven phase to a fully integrated global platform. As we continue to strengthen our capabilities across both clinical and technological fronts, we remain committed to delivering meaningful innovation to patients worldwide." - Cynthia Chen, Chairlady, President, Pulnovo Medical

A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BUILT FOR GLOBAL SCALE

This financing strengthens Pulnovo's strategic collaboration with global industry and capital partners, enhancing the company's ability to advance clinical development, execute global regulatory strategies, and expand commercial operations.

The proceeds from this financing will be used to support ongoing clinical development, global regulatory submissions, international commercialization, and continued investment in the company's core technology platform.

As part of Pulnovo's global leadership expansion, Andre Xiao has joined Pulnovo as Chief Strategy Officer, where he will lead global financing and strategy. Working closely with the Board, Andre will play a key role in strengthening Pulnovo's connection with global capital markets and industry ecosystems, supporting the company's next phase of growth.

Andre brings extensive experience in healthcare investment and global capital markets, including prior roles at premier investment firms like Citadel and Millennium Management, where he specialized in global MedTech investments.

By PR Newswire

Pulnovo Medical

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Medtronic Pulnovo Medical

Related Contents

Medtronic Vietnam and Viet Duc University Hospital renew commitment to medical training

Medtronic Vietnam and Viet Duc University Hospital renew commitment to medical training

Medtronic Adds New Board Members, Sharpens Focus on Shareholder Value

Medtronic Adds New Board Members, Sharpens Focus on Shareholder Value

Medtronic to Report Q1 FY2026 Results, Eyes Momentum in Global Markets

Medtronic to Report Q1 FY2026 Results, Eyes Momentum in Global Markets

Pulnovo Medical Announces Closing of Nearly $100 Million Series C Financing

Pulnovo Medical Announces Closing of Nearly $100 Million Series C Financing

Medtronic Vietnam and UMC Ho Chi Minh sign new MoU to enhance medical training

Medtronic Vietnam and UMC Ho Chi Minh sign new MoU to enhance medical training

Seminar offers hope for patients with arrhythmia

Seminar offers hope for patients with arrhythmia

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Saramonic launches WiTalk9 X wireless intercom system

Saramonic launches WiTalk9 X wireless intercom system

LOTTE rent-a-car promotes Busan routes for tourists

LOTTE rent-a-car promotes Busan routes for tourists

TCL Solar advances photovoltaic projects in Pakistan

TCL Solar advances photovoltaic projects in Pakistan

Lundbeck presents VYEPTI migraine cognitive data at AAN

Lundbeck presents VYEPTI migraine cognitive data at AAN

LG Innotek to supply Wi-Fi 7 modules to European automaker

LG Innotek to supply Wi-Fi 7 modules to European automaker

Vietnam-China tourism AI program concludes in Nanning

Vietnam-China tourism AI program concludes in Nanning

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Taiwan Tourism finds 48% of Singapore divers unaware of sites

Taiwan Tourism finds 48% of Singapore divers unaware of sites

Saramonic launches WiTalk9 X wireless intercom system

Saramonic launches WiTalk9 X wireless intercom system

Taste of Australia exhibition strengthens bilateral commercial ties

Taste of Australia exhibition strengthens bilateral commercial ties

LOTTE rent-a-car promotes Busan routes for tourists

LOTTE rent-a-car promotes Busan routes for tourists

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020