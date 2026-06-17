Madame Tussauds launches first-ever Jumanji 4D cinematic adventure worldwide from July

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2026 - Today, Merlin Entertainments, in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, announces an all-new, first-of-its-kind 4D cinematic experience, Jumanji: Safari Tours 4D Expedition, arriving at five Madame Tussauds locations from this July 2026.

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The unique seven-minute, high-energy cinematic adventure transports guests deep into the lush — and exhilarating — world of Jumanji, where nature's most unpredictable creatures lie in wait.Exclusively for this new experience, fan favourite actor from the Jumanji movies Rhys Darby, who played the unassuming tour guide Nigel, has filmed new, original scenes for the 4D cinema experience. Guests are welcomed to don their very own Jumanji vision glasses and are then recruited for a thrilling safari mission guided by Nigel's avatar. With scenes captured in studio specifically for this production with creative partner, visitors will embark on an immersive jungle tour that quickly spirals into humorous chaos that can only be found in the universe of Jumanji.From towering rhinos to lightning-fast ostriches and the unmistakable threat of the anacondas,delivers a pulse-racing encounter with some of the game's most iconic animals. As the adventure unfolds, guests must navigate close encounters with mandrills, hippopotamuses and more - all brought vividly to life through cutting-edge 4D effects.Fast-paced, thrilling and packed with surprises, the experience combines cinematic storytelling with physical effects including motion, wind, water and more — creating a truly multi-sensory journey into the heart of Jumanji.Paul Moreton, Chief Development Officer at Merlin Entertainments, said "At Merlin, bringing iconic entertainment franchises to life is central to what we do. With this new Jumanji 4D cinematic experience, we're bringing families together through play by taking them deeper into the jungle action than ever before. For anyone looking for immersive thrills and close-up animal encounters in a bold new way, Madame Tussauds 4D Cinema is the place to be this summer. Created in close partnership with long-term collaborator Sony Pictures Entertainment, this is a larger-than-life cinematic adventure inspired by the blockbuster films depicting the Jumanji universe."will debut at Madame Tussauds attractions in:This global 4D cinema premiere marks an exciting new chapter for the beloved Jumanji franchise, giving fans and first-time explorers alike the chance to step inside the action like never before.Chris Drazba at Sony Pictures Experiences, said: "Jumanji is a franchise that continues to captivate audiences across generations through its sense of adventure, humour and high-stakes action. In partnership with Merlin Entertainments, we're excited to bring that spirit to life in an original new 4D cinematic experience, a first for the franchise, at Madame Tussauds, giving fans a thrilling new way to step deeper into the lore of Jumanji."Perfectly timed ahead of the hotly anticipated next film, Jumanji: Open World, arriving in cinemas worldwide on 25 December 2026, this immersive experience offers a survival fuelled taste of what's come before and what's still to come. Intrepid explorers — your adventure begins here...Visit www.madametussauds.com/singapore/ to book tickets for this experience coming to Madame Tussauds Singapore very soon!

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