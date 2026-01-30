Tan Jianci Wax Figure Debuts at Madame Tussauds

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2026 - Madame Tussauds Hong Kong welcomes the wax figure of all-round entertainer Tan Jianci, launching a nearly three-month-long limited tour from today until 12 April 2026. Tan Jianci wax figure will greet everyone in the "Hong Kong Glamorous" zone, exquisitely presented in a classic black suit, ready to interact with visitors and adding a touch of star-studded brilliance to the upcoming Spring festival.



From Stage to Screen: A Journey of Multi-Directional Development



Hailed as a "Hexagonal Warrior" for his all-around prowess, Tan Jianci has delivered eye-catching performances across multiple fields. In film and television, from the calm portraitist Shen Yi in "Under the Skin" to the impressive and stunning dual roles of Xiang Liu and Fangfeng Bei in "Lost You Forever," he has won widespread acclaim for his nuanced and powerful acting. In 2025, his roles in the film "I Miss You" and the TV series "Under the Skin 2" earned him dual nominations for Best Actor at the Macau International Film Festival's Golden Lotus Awards, making him the first actor ever to achieve simultaneous nominations in both film and television categories at the same ceremony.



Meanwhile, Tan Jianci has achieved remarkable success in music. His personal albums, such as "DREAMS" and "HUAN," showcase his depth and diversity as a creator. His single "Bad Monalisa" not only dominated major charts but also won "Annual Chinese Digital Single" at the 2025 TMEA Awards, where he himself was awarded "Annual Best All-Round Singer." At the end of 2025, the two lead singles, "PROOF" and "DEAD REFLEX," from his third album rapidly topped daily charts on multiple music platforms upon release, once again proving his powerful appeal in music.



Furthermore, Tan Jianci actively shines in variety shows and the fashion world. In 2025, he graced the covers of three major mainstream women's fashion magazines—"ELLE," "Harper's Bazaar," and "Marie Claire"—becoming the first male celebrity that year to achieve covers on all three of these top five publications. Notably, the sales for his "ELLE" New Year issue broke industry records, showcasing his strong commercial value and fashion influence.



Tan Jianci Wax Figure Limited-Time Tour: An Immersive Star-Studded Experience



Tan Jianci's wax figure now resides in the "Hong Kong Glamorous" zone. Dressed in a classic black suit, the figure's highly accurate facial features and meticulous details showcase masterful craftsmanship, earning it the affectionate nickname "God of Unfiltered Photos" from fans. Running from 30 January to 12 April 2026, this nearly three-month exhibition allows visitors not only to take close-up photos with the figure but also to engage with interactive installations in the zone. The charm of Tan Jianci's diverse talents across film, music, and fashion offers visitors a dreamy moment of being "in the frame with their idol" and embarking on a personalised star-studded journey.



Madame Tussauds Hong Kong warmly invites visitors to participate in the "Celebrate the New Year with Tan Jianci" engagement game. From 9 February to 23 February 2026, fans are encouraged to share their own creative photos or videos with Tan Jianci's wax figure on social media. Participants should tag Tan Jianci and the official accounts of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong and include the hashtags #MeetMoreInTheNewYear and #MadameTussaudsHongKong.The most creative participants will have the chance to win a mystery gift. Welcome to The Peak to capture a unique interactive moment with Tan Jianci wax figure.



Exclusive New Year Surprises Unlocked: Multiple Perks for Festive Joy



In celebration of the New Year, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is launching a variety of exclusive offers. From 13 February to 23 February 2026, all paid guests will receive a "Mystery Red Packet," which contains a randomly selected mini card of a celebrity wax figure from Madame Tussauds Hong Kong—each card is a unique collectible. The attraction will also feature the "Year of the Horse Wishing Tree," where visitors can write down their wishes for the new year, hoping that all their wishes will come true.



To further enhance the festive vibe, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong introduces a limited package—enjoy admission to Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, plus a VR experience and a selected beverage to elevate your immersive visit while sipping on a delightful drink. Adult package prices have been reduced from HKD 370 to just HKD 285.



Combo Ticket Details: Experience The Peak for HKD 390



Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is reintroducing Peak Tram combos (2-in-1 and 3-in-1) at attractive package prices for more surprises and value. From now on, visitors can purchase the following combo tickets at valued rates on the official website:

Combo Ticket Type Guest Category Price (HKD) 3-in-1 Combo



（ Madame Tussauds Hong Kong Ticket + Peak Tram Return Ticket + Sky Terrace Ticket） Adult 390 Child / Senior (65+) 320 Under 2 FREE 2-in-1 Combo



（ Madame Tussauds Hong Kong Ticket + Peak Tram Return Ticket） Adult 335 Child / Senior (65+) 290 Under 2 FREE 3-in-1 Morning Combo Adult 380 Child / Senior (65+) 310 Under 2 FREE 2-in-1 Morning Combo Adult 325 Child / Senior (65+) 275 Under 2 FREE Limited Package



（ Madame Tussauds Hong Kong Ticket + VR Experience + selected beverage） Adult 285 Child / Senior (65+) 250



Visitors from around the world are invited to celebrate the New Year at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, capturing unforgettable photos and creating cherished memories with Tan Jianci and more other star figures. Join the festivities and make this celebration special.

