CyCraft named sole Taiwan cybersecurity firm in Gartner report

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2026 - CyCraft (Stock Code: 7823) has been recognized by the global business and technology insights organization Gartner in its latest report, "Emerging Tech: AI Vendor Race: Reasoning Models Reshape Providers' Approaches to AI Pricing." In this report focusing on AI Reasoning Models, CyCraft is named as a Sample Provider, making it the only Taiwan-based cybersecurity company included in the full list.

CyCraft's XCockpit platform integrates comprehensive, quantified metrics for external exposure, internal attack surface management, and endpoint protection within a single unified interface.

CyCraft demonstrates outstanding R&D achievements, presenting at ICML—one of the world's top three elite conferences in AI and machine learning.

Dr. Benson Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of CyCraft, stated: "We believe, being listed as a Sample Providerin the Gartner report demonstrates that the global market now views AI security as the next battlefield for AI commercialization. From day one, CyCraft has developed proprietary models, simultaneously deploying AI reasoning capabilities across three core pillars: cybersecurity defense, AI governance, and unmanned vehicle reconnaissance. Technical leadership is our starting point, not the destination. Our goal is to translate this leadership into rapid growth driven by strategic deployment and disciplined execution. Launched this year, our AI Red Teaming and AI Guardrail solutions have already been productized and commercially shipped, seeing active deployment in sectors like semiconductors and sovereign AI."As AI transitions from "training models" to "reasoning models," the industry officially moves from the research and development phase into commercial application. Reasoning models possess logical deduction, self-reflection, and complex problem-solving capabilities. However, these advanced capabilities have caused AI operational costs to skyrocket, forcing the tech industry to redefine its expectations of AI as a tool for massive cost reduction and profit maximization.CyCraft's XCockpit Threat Exposure Management Platform features built-in AI reasoning models that triage thousands of alerts in real time, automatically providing mitigation recommendations and effectively eliminating alert fatigue. From overall security posture scoring to specific actionable tickets for individual alerts, XCockpit transforms defensive benefits—which were historically difficult to define—into concrete, quantifiable technical metrics. This embodies CyCraft's pragmatic philosophy: the value of defense must be visible, and it must be measurable.Deeply integrating AI with cybersecurity, CyCraft has launched XecGuard and XecART—two major AI security products deployable across both cloud and on-premises environments, both featured on the OWASP AI Security Map. These solutions directly address the core pain points of Agentic AI, LLM, and GenAI applications. XecART utilizes Agentic Red Teaming to run multi-round stress tests on models, identifying risks and generating compliance reports that adhere to international standards. Meanwhile, XecGuard acts as a real-time Guardrail for LLMs and AI Agents, intercepting anomalous inputs and outputs. One solves "how to stress-test AI," while the other solves "how to protect AI," providing the fundamental AI governance for enterprises.CyCraft's research achievements are equally outstanding. The CyCraft research team recently presented at the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML), one of the world's top three prestigious academic conferences for AI and machine learning. The research focused on Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) Data Poisoning. Utilizing their self-developed "Eyes-on-Me" attack framework, the team proved that attacks can simultaneously breach both the retrieval and generation phases. The end-to-end average attack success rate surged from 21.9% to 57.8%. This breakthrough exposed a long-neglected vulnerable attack surface existing between "attention focus" and "model output."In 2025, the CyCraft research team was also selected for NeurIPS, one of the most iconic academic sanctuaries in the AI field. The team proposed an innovative "unified supervision framework" that embeds verifiable checkers into synthesized instruction-conflict instances, enabling self-supervised learning without requiring oracle labels or reasoning traces. This framework not only applies to different models but also significantly enhances both safety robustness and instruction adherence.CyCraft believes that as AI moves from R&D to commercial deployment, the barrier for enterprises is no longer "whether they can use AI," but "whether they can use AI responsibly." Once Agentic AI enters financial transactions, government services, or critical infrastructure, every autonomous decision must leave a traceable path, accept auditing, and allow for real-time human intervention when necessary. This is true AI governance. It is not a compliance document, but a complete control chain stretching from pre-launch to runtime, and onto post-incident traceability.CyCraft deconstructs this control chain into three actionable phases: XecART stress-tests model risks before deployment; XecGuard safeguards inputs and outputs during runtime; XCockpit quantifies the overall risk posture into traceable metrics. Interlocking these three components ensures that every step AI takes is visible, manageable, and auditable. CyCraft's objective is clear: make AI behavior measurable before its value can be priced. Ultimate technical leadership must be converted into commercial resilience that is governable, auditable, and open to investor scrutiny.The technological revolution of AI Reasoning Models and Agentic AI is an undeniable reality. The ultimate challenge lies in whether enterprises can implement "controllable, auditable, and highly transparent" AI governance within real-world commercial environments. From being recognized in international research reports to taking the stage at top-tier academic conferences, CyCraft continues to prove that from visionary R&D to product commercialization, Taiwan's AI cybersecurity prowess helps herald the future of a secure, trusted, and prosperous AI era.Gartner, Emerging Tech: AI Vendor Race: Reasoning Models Reshape Providers' Approaches to AI Pricing, 5 June 2026.Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates.

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