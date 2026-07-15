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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

LORDNINE opens pre-registration for new server Helena

July 15, 2026 | 10:52
(0) user say
Smilegate's LORDNINE opened pre-registration on 14 July for a new growth-accelerated server named Helena, marking the game's first anniversary with a 32,000 USDT reward event now underway.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - EQS Newswire - 15 July 2026 - Smilegate announced on Tuesday, July 14 that pre-registration has begun for 'Helena', a new growth-accelerated server for the MMORPG 《LORDNINE: Infinite Class》 (developed by NX3 Games), in celebration of the game's 1st anniversary.

image1


Pre-registration for the new Helena server is available through the official LORDNINE page (https://l9asia.onstove.com/en), with the official launch scheduled for July 29 at 7:00 PM.

Helena is a growth-accelerated server designed to allow players to level up characters faster than on existing servers. Key features include a Mastery Buff that provides an additional 50% EXP gain and more than 40,000 'Fragments of Ancient Relics' to support character progression, helping players settle in smoothly during the early stages.

To celebrate the launch of the Helena server, Smilegate has prepared a variety of events, including a 32,000 USDt reward event. Helena server users can participate in in-game attendance and mission events to obtain three Hero-grade avatars and three artifacts, as well as up to 1,111 summon tickets.

A pre-registration event will also be held. Users who sign up for pre-registration will receive a limited edition skin, and among users who refer 20 friends through the pre-registration page, a drawing will be held with winners receiving an iPhone 17 Pro.
image2

In addition, a skin design contest will be held to celebrate the 1st anniversary. Participants can freely submit skin designs they would like to see released in LORDNINE. In-game rewards worth up to 80 million KRW are up for grabs, and notably, the grand prize-winning design will actually be released in-game.

For more information about the game, please visit the official page (https://l9asia.onstove.com/en).

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Smilegate

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
LORDNINE Growthaccelerated server Preregistration

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