AI Account named best AI accounting platform in SE Asia

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 July 2026 - AI Account Pte Ltd (www.aiaccount.com), a Singapore-headquartered provider of AI-powered cloud accounting software, has been named Best AI-Driven Accounting Software Platform 2026, South East Asia, at the Wealth & Finance International FinTech Awards 2026. The recognition celebrates the company's continued innovation in transforming financial management through intelligent automation, helping businesses and accounting professionals reduce manual work, strengthen compliance, and gain greater visibility over their financial operations.

In conjunction with the award, AI Account has also been featured in the latest edition of Wealth & Finance International magazine, where the publication highlights the company's vision, product innovation, and growing impact across Southeast Asia's accounting technology landscape.



What Does the Recognition Reflect



The Wealth & Finance International FinTech Awards recognise financial technology companies across global markets for product innovation, client impact, and operational excellence. The Best AI-Driven Accounting Software Platform, South East Asia title is awarded to platforms that demonstrate a measurable step forward in how financial management technology serves businesses in the region.



The accompanying editorial feature, published in Wealth & Finance International's magazine, spotlights how AI Account serves SMEs, accounting firms, and corporate service providers managing multiple clients or entities and needing structured, audit-ready financial data with scalable access. It highlights the platform's approach to combining automation with robust system controls, and the team's commitment to evolving the product to meet emerging compliance requirements.



What Sets AI Account Apart



The platform was built around a single principle: the day-to-day work of financial management- invoicing, reconciliations, reporting, compliance submissions should be handled by the system, not the business owner.



Think of a human accountant buried under stacks of invoices, chasing reconciliations, manually pulling reports, and racing against compliance deadlines. That is the reality for most businesses today, and it is exactly the problem AI Account was built to solve.



An "AI accountant" is layered throughout the platform, applying intelligent accounting logic and automation across invoicing, reconciliations, reporting, and compliance workflows. The result is a modern, all-in-one accounting system that reduces manual effort while maintaining the controls that businesses and their advisors rely on.



"This recognition means a great deal to us, not because of the title itself, but because of what it represents. We built AI Account around one belief: that accounting should work for businesses, not the other way around. Every automation we ship, every workflow we simplify, is measured against one outcome, our clients spending less time on finance admin and more time running their business. Being recognised for that focus, across the whole of South East Asia, tells us we are building something that genuinely matters." -Tommy Teo, Co-Founder of AI Account Pte. Ltd.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit: https://www.aiaccount.com