Madame Tussauds Hong Kong unveils Silence Wang wax figure

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 August 2026 – Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is pleased to announce the arrival of renowned singer-songwriter Silence Wang's wax figure for a special six-month exhibition in its Glamour zone. The exhibition coincides with the Hong Kong stop of Silence Wang's highly anticipated Age of Romance World Tour, offering fans an additional opportunity to celebrate the artist's visit to the city.

This marks the first time Silence Wang's wax figure has been exhibited in Hong Kong and the first collaboration between Madame Tussauds Hong Kong and the acclaimed artist. Running alongside his Hong Kong concerts from 4 to 6 September, the exhibition extends the concert experience beyond the stage, allowing visitors and fans to get up close to the star in an immersive themed setting.Since his debut, Silence Wang has established himself as one of the most influential singer-songwriters and music producers in the Chinese music industry. With 12 albums and more than 200 original songs to his name, he has built a strong following through hits including, and. His upcoming Hong Kong concerts will also mark an important milestone, as he becomes the first Mainland Chinese artist to headline three consecutive shows at Kai Tak Stadium.To celebrate Silence Wang's achievements and his upcoming concerts in the city, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong has brought his wax figure from Shanghai to Hong Kong for a limited-time exhibition. Located at Victoria Peak, one of Hong Kong's most iconic attractions, the exhibition offers local and visiting fans a unique opportunity to experience the figure in person. Created by Madame Tussauds' studio artists in the United Kingdom over more than 240 days, the figure faithfully captures Silence Wang's distinctive stage presence, from his signature pose to the intricate details of his performance styling.The figure was first unveiled in March 2025 during Silence Wang'sconcert at Beijing National Stadium, commonly known as the Bird's Nest. The launch marked a milestone for Madame Tussauds, representing the first time a celebrity wax figure had been officially unveiled on stage during a major concert production.The figure is dressed in a replica of the custom-made outfit worn during Silence Wang's, recreating one of the artist's most memorable stage looks. Following its successful display in Shanghai, the figure now makes its Hong Kong debut ahead of theWorld Tour concerts. The exhibition offers fans an opportunity to revisit key moments from Silence Wang's musical journey while celebrating his latest concert tour in Hong Kong.To celebrate the exhibition, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong will introduce a series of exclusive fan experiences. Inspired by theWorld Tour, a dedicated themed zone featuring lighting, sound and visual effects will recreate the atmosphere of a live concert.In addition, an exclusive "Xiao Long Bao" Fans Ticket will be available via the official Madame Tussauds Hong Kong Douyin account for HK$199. Fans can enjoy close-up interactions with Silence Wang's wax figure, take photographs in themed settings, listen to an exclusive greeting, receive a limited-edition souvenir ticket, and stand a chance of winning autographed memorabilia. Availability is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. Visitors can also purchase an Admission + VR Experience Package on-site for just HK$210, offering excellent value access to both Madame Tussauds Hong Kong and its immersive virtual reality experience.With limited quantities available, fans are encouraged to visit and experience the excitement surrounding Silence Wang'sWorld Tour at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

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