Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong unveils Silence Wang wax figure

August 26, 2026 | 09:43
(0) user say
Entertainment venue Madame Tussauds Hong Kong unveiled singer-songwriter Silence Wang's wax figure on 24 August 2026 for a six-month exhibition ahead of his concert tour.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 August 2026 – Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is pleased to announce the arrival of renowned singer-songwriter Silence Wang's wax figure for a special six-month exhibition in its Glamour zone. The exhibition coincides with the Hong Kong stop of Silence Wang's highly anticipated Age of Romance World Tour, offering fans an additional opportunity to celebrate the artist's visit to the city.

MTHK Silence Wang Figure Launch (1)

This marks the first time Silence Wang's wax figure has been exhibited in Hong Kong and the first collaboration between Madame Tussauds Hong Kong and the acclaimed artist. Running alongside his Hong Kong concerts from 4 to 6 September, the exhibition extends the concert experience beyond the stage, allowing visitors and fans to get up close to the star in an immersive themed setting.

Silence Wang Wax Figure Makes Hong Kong Debut

Since his debut, Silence Wang has established himself as one of the most influential singer-songwriters and music producers in the Chinese music industry. With 12 albums and more than 200 original songs to his name, he has built a strong following through hits including One Hundred Thousand Volts, 21st Century Romance, and Age of Romance ACT I. His upcoming Hong Kong concerts will also mark an important milestone, as he becomes the first Mainland Chinese artist to headline three consecutive shows at Kai Tak Stadium.

To celebrate Silence Wang's achievements and his upcoming concerts in the city, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong has brought his wax figure from Shanghai to Hong Kong for a limited-time exhibition. Located at Victoria Peak, one of Hong Kong's most iconic attractions, the exhibition offers local and visiting fans a unique opportunity to experience the figure in person. Created by Madame Tussauds' studio artists in the United Kingdom over more than 240 days, the figure faithfully captures Silence Wang's distinctive stage presence, from his signature pose to the intricate details of his performance styling.

From Beijing's National Stadium to Hong Kong

The figure was first unveiled in March 2025 during Silence Wang's One Hundred Thousand Volts 2.0 concert at Beijing National Stadium, commonly known as the Bird's Nest. The launch marked a milestone for Madame Tussauds, representing the first time a celebrity wax figure had been officially unveiled on stage during a major concert production.

The figure is dressed in a replica of the custom-made outfit worn during Silence Wang's The Great Entertainer New Year's Concert, recreating one of the artist's most memorable stage looks. Following its successful display in Shanghai, the figure now makes its Hong Kong debut ahead of the Age of Romance World Tour concerts. The exhibition offers fans an opportunity to revisit key moments from Silence Wang's musical journey while celebrating his latest concert tour in Hong Kong.

Immersive Fan Experiences and Exclusive Ticket Offer

To celebrate the exhibition, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong will introduce a series of exclusive fan experiences. Inspired by the Age of Romance World Tour, a dedicated themed zone featuring lighting, sound and visual effects will recreate the atmosphere of a live concert.

In addition, an exclusive "Xiao Long Bao" Fans Ticket will be available via the official Madame Tussauds Hong Kong Douyin account for HK$199. Fans can enjoy close-up interactions with Silence Wang's wax figure, take photographs in themed settings, listen to an exclusive greeting, receive a limited-edition souvenir ticket, and stand a chance of winning autographed memorabilia. Availability is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. Visitors can also purchase an Admission + VR Experience Package on-site for just HK$210, offering excellent value access to both Madame Tussauds Hong Kong and its immersive virtual reality experience.

With limited quantities available, fans are encouraged to visit and experience the excitement surrounding Silence Wang's Age of Romance World Tour at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

By Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Madame Tussauds Hong Kong Silence Wang Silence Wang wax figure hong kong

Related Contents

MoreTickets reveals shift in Hong Kong entertainment buying patterns

MoreTickets reveals shift in Hong Kong entertainment buying patterns

Hong Kong hosts 40 teams for AI cybersecurity challenge

Hong Kong hosts 40 teams for AI cybersecurity challenge

Tesson Holdings unveils smart energy transformation strategy in Hong Kong

Tesson Holdings unveils smart energy transformation strategy in Hong Kong

Cyberport hosts Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2026 in Hong Kong

Cyberport hosts Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2026 in Hong Kong

World Youth Forum convenes 700 students in Hong Kong

World Youth Forum convenes 700 students in Hong Kong

Hansgrohe Group marks 125th anniversary with Hong Kong commercial partnership

Hansgrohe Group marks 125th anniversary with Hong Kong commercial partnership

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

AstraZeneca Vietnam upgrades logistics system to support growing operations

AstraZeneca Vietnam upgrades logistics system to support growing operations

Resolution 21 to reshape Vietnam’s real estate market

Resolution 21 to reshape Vietnam’s real estate market

Uneven profit growth highlights diverging fortunes across insurers

Uneven profit growth highlights diverging fortunes across insurers

Bangshi to develop fabric manufacturing plant in Khanh Hoa

Bangshi to develop fabric manufacturing plant in Khanh Hoa

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020