GREE secures top spot in global residential air conditioner sales

Certification of Frost & Sullivan

ZHUHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2026 - Recently, Frost & Sullivan, a globally renowned market research and consulting firm, awarded GREE Electric Appliances a certificate, recognizing that "GREE Ranked No. 1 Globally by Sales Volume of Premium Residential Air Conditioners in 2025". The certification confirms that, based on research into the global Premium residential air conditioning market and measured by sales revenue from Premium residential air conditioners in 2025, GREE ranked first globally.



According to data from Frost & Sullivan, GREE's leading position in the global Premium residential air conditioning market is built upon comprehensive superiority in core product performance. Consumers in the Premium segment do not pay merely for a "higher price tag", instead, they choose products that offer superior usage experiences, more durable and stable operation, and outstanding energy-saving performance. GREE's widespread recognition in this market is fundamentally rooted in its years of deep cultivation in energy efficiency technology, noise reduction technology, and comfortable airflow technologies. These technologies have passed the most demanding user tests across diverse scenarios in different countries and regions.



Winning recognition in the global premium market ultimately relies on what the product itself says. GREE's reputation for quality among global consumers stems from sustained investments in core technologies, superior user experiences, and user value over many years.



To address the harsh challenges posed by diverse global climates, GREE independently developed a matrix of core compressor technologies covering all climatic zones. The Timo series, equipped with G-Boost single-stage enthalpy-adding compressors, was specifically developed for extremely hot regions like the Middle East. It remains reliable operation even at ambient temperature of 68℃, achieving non-declining cooling performance at 54℃. The Airy series pioneered the commercialization of ultra-wide frequency rotary compressors, capable of continuous heating for 10 hours without defrosting, improving the seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER) by 9.5% to 16.7%. The S-cool series, equipped with G-Hyper dual-cylinder two-stage compressors, was crafted for extremely cold regions such as Northern Europe and North America. It operates stably within an ultra-wide temperature range of -40℃ to 54℃, achieving industry breakthroughs of "non-declining heating at -25℃ and non-declining cooling at 46℃". These three compressor technologies provide "all-climate comfort" solutions for users in different climate belts through their respective differentiated technical paths.

Picture of G-strom

In key dimensions of user experience, GREE also addresses consumer pain points with hardcore technology. The newly launched 2026 "Ai Silent King" features GREE's self-developed AI energy-saving chip. Paired with artificial intelligence algorithms, it saves energy from the moment it is turned on, improving annual energy efficiency by 23%. Meanwhile, GREE's SilenzX series air conditioners achieve ultra-low sound pressure levels of just 29 dB(A) for the outdoor unit and 15 dB(A) for the indoor unit—far below the industry average. This achievement earned the Gold Medal at the 51st International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva, marking GREE's leadership in the field of noise reduction technology globally.From compressors to whole unit systems, from AI energy saving to quiet technology, GREE has built the core competitiveness of Premium products through solid technological accumulation and continuous innovation breakthroughs, creating truly high-quality air experiences for global users.As of July, GREE holds 50 "world-leading" technologies. From residential air conditioners to central air conditioning systems, from single-refrigerant systems to solutions covering all climatic zones, GREE has constructed a complete, autonomous, and controllable technology matrix. It is this systemic innovative capability that allows GREE to maintain rapid response and technical adaptation capabilities in the face of differentiated needs across global markets.Currently, GREE products serve more than 190 countries and regions worldwide. By adhering to serving users with core technologies and high-quality service, GREE continues to meet people's pursuit of a better life. Honors are witnesses to the past, and innovation is the eternal coordinate. Standing at a new starting point, GREE Electric Appliances will continue to drive high-quality development through independent innovation, moving from "scale leadership" to "value guidance," and from "Chinese Manufacturing" to "Global Brand", thus achieving "Made in China, Loved by the World".

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.