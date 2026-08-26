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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge completes first summer tourism season

August 26, 2026 | 09:26
(0) user say
Guizhou transport authorities recorded peak summer travel across the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge on 24 August 2026 following its September 2025 traffic opening.

XINYI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 August 2026 – In September 2025, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou Province was open to traffic. This super project, "the world's highest bridge both vertically and horizontally", brought Huajiang Village, a once-quiet Bouyei ethnic village, its first full summer vacation season.

Since the start of the summer vacation, the village's 15 homestays and 13 restaurants have been fully booked every day.

Guizhou Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, photographed in September last year (drone photo)
Guizhou Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, photographed in September last year (drone photo)

With the booming cool-climate economy, nowadays, Huajiang Village has seen idle farm houses turned into high‑end homestays, home‑cooked meals upgraded into special local delicacies, traditional crafts developed into cultural and creative products, and migrant workers returning home to start businesses.

The village has taken on a brand‑new look with concrete roads, tidy surroundings and growing popularity, and local people's livelihood and happiness keeps improving.

The booming cool-climate summer tourism industry has successfully converted cultural‑tourism traffic into sustained development momentum, injecting strong impetus into comprehensive rural revitalization.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Guizhou Dongjing Culture Communication Co., Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge Summer tourism Guizhou

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