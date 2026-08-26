Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge completes first summer tourism season

XINYI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 August 2026 – In September 2025, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou Province was open to traffic. This super project, "the world's highest bridge both vertically and horizontally", brought Huajiang Village, a once-quiet Bouyei ethnic village, its first full summer vacation season.



Since the start of the summer vacation, the village's 15 homestays and 13 restaurants have been fully booked every day.

Guizhou Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, photographed in September last year (drone photo)

With the booming cool-climate economy, nowadays, Huajiang Village has seen idle farm houses turned into high‑end homestays, home‑cooked meals upgraded into special local delicacies, traditional crafts developed into cultural and creative products, and migrant workers returning home to start businesses.The village has taken on a brand‑new look with concrete roads, tidy surroundings and growing popularity, and local people's livelihood and happiness keeps improving.The booming cool-climate summer tourism industry has successfully converted cultural‑tourism traffic into sustained development momentum, injecting strong impetus into comprehensive rural revitalization.

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