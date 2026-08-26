East West Barbershop expands grooming operations into United States

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 August 2026 – A Vietnamese men's grooming brand is preparing to enter the U.S. market with a business model that has been developed and scaled across Asia. The move will be an important test of East West Barbershop (Dong Tay Barbershop)'s ability to expand internationally, taking one of Asia's leading men's grooming chains into the world's most competitive barbershop market.

East West Barbershop (Dong Tay Barbershop) has established a presence in several overseas markets, including Thailand, China, Uzbekistan and Europe.

In the global men's grooming industry, building an international brand requires barbershop chains to solve a fundamental challenge: How can they standardize services, train staff, maintain a consistent customer experience and scale their model without losing their identity?This is the formula behind many of the world's leading names in the hair and grooming industry, including Great Clips, Supercuts, Sport Clips Haircuts, TONI&GUY, QB House and Jawed Habib Hair & Beauty. These brands have transformed a service industry traditionally dependent on individual craftsmanship into scalable business systems.East West Barbershop (Dong Tay Barbershop) is pursuing a similar path. Founded in Vietnam in 2018, the company has grown into a network of more than 130 locations, with over 1,000 barbers, while gradually expanding into international markets. At this scale, East West operates in a different league from independent barbershops.The value of a barbershop chain with hundreds of locations lies in its ability to deliver a consistent experience across the entire network. This is also why East West Barbershop (Dong Tay Barbershop) has been ranked among the Top 10 large-scale grooming brands in the world.But as it prepares to enter the U.S. market, the key question is whether this model can be successfully transferred and operated in a completely different market.East West Barbershop (Dong Tay Barbershop) seeks to differentiate itself by developing an "Experiential Barbershop" concept, combining grooming with relaxation and entertainment.From the moment customers walk through the door, they are greeted by a space filled with greenery, along with relaxation areas featuring pool tables, chess, a piano, a bar and bookshelves. The chain, which caters exclusively to men and boys, also features car-themed barber chairs and dedicated play areas for its younger customers.Its services extend well beyond a haircut, including hair washing, ear cleaning, massage, hair restoration treatments, perming, coloring, nail care, shoe cleaning and phone sanitization.East West Barbershop (Dong Tay Barbershop) aims to change the way customers perceive a barbershop. Rather than simply purchasing a grooming service, customers can take time to relax, look after themselves or bring their children along to a space designed around the overall experience.As consumers increasingly value the overall experience alongside service quality, this approach reflects the changing dynamics of the men's grooming market.The United States is no random choice. It represents the next step in East West Barbershop (Dong Tay Barbershop)'s international strategy, building on a business model that has already been tested in Vietnam and several overseas markets., Chairman of Dong Tay Barbershop Vietnam Joint Stock Company, said: "We chose the United States not because it is the easiest market to enter, but because it is one of the most demanding and competitive barbershop markets in the world. If a model built in Vietnam can succeed in the U.S., it would be the clearest testament to East West Barbershop's ability to take its brand and business model to the international stage."The U.S. is home to many major barbershop and salon brands and is one of the world's most mature markets for franchising in the service sector.Great Clips is a prime example. With thousands of salons across the United States and Canada, the brand demonstrates the scale a haircut business can achieve when its model is standardized and successfully replicated.Supercuts, Sport Clips and many other chains have likewise spent years building strong brand recognition and extensive customer networks.Against this backdrop, the Vietnamese brand must answer a fundamental question: Why would American consumers choose a brand from Vietnam over names they already know and recognize?East West Barbershop (Dong Tay Barbershop)'s answer is not simply to compete on price. Its goal is to "export" a business model that combines customer experience, workforce training, operating standards and franchising.This requires the company to turn its operational experience into a transferable system while addressing the many differences between Vietnam and the United States.East West Barbershop (Dong Tay Barbershop) identifies barber training, skills standardization and the ability to adapt to a new environment as key foundations of this process. International expansion also creates opportunities for Vietnamese barbers to gain exposure to international working environments.East West Barbershop (Dong Tay Barbershop) has also linked its development with social initiatives, including free vocational training for young people, mobile haircut programs offering free services, and contributions to charitable activities. These efforts contribute to a distinctive brand story: a service business seeking to develop its brand, its profession and its community at the same time.After nearly a decade of establishment and development, East West Barbershop (Dong Tay Barbershop) is gradually proving that a business model built in Vietnam can be standardized, franchised, and compete on the same playing field as the major players in the global hair industry.If successful in the U.S., East West Barbershop (Dong Tay Barbershop)'s story will go beyond being a Top 10 brand or a network of more than 130 locations. It will be the story of how a Vietnamese service business transformed capabilities built at home into a model capable of reaching the global stage.https://dongtaybarbershop.com

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