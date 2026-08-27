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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

JOYY reports quarterly revenue growth across core operating divisions

August 27, 2026 | 11:38
(0) user say
Global social media firm JOYY Inc achieved simultaneous year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter revenue increases supported by operational momentum across its diversified digital content businesses.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 August 2026 – JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY) ("JOYY" or the "Company"), a leading global technology company, today released its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

For the second quarter, JOYY reported total revenues of US$590.8 million, representing an increase of 16.3% year over year and 6.3% quarter over quarter. Social Entertainment revenue expanded 7.4% year over year and 5.6% quarter over quarter to US$422.7 million. BIGO Ads and SHOPLINE, the second growth engine of the Company, continued to deliver strong performance. BIGO Ads revenue generated US$133.7 million, up 53.1% year over year, while SHOPLINE contributed US$34.4 million, marking an accelerated year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%.

The Company continued to strengthen its profitability in the second quarter, with non-GAAP¹ operating income reaching US$49.1 million, up 28.2% year over year and 29.4% quarter over quarter. Non-GAAP¹ EBITDA reached US$56.9 million, up 18.1% year over year and 24.4% quarter over quarter. Operating cash inflow totaled US$64.9 million during the quarter, while net cash stood at US$3.06 billion as of June 30, 2026.

JOYY continued to deliver on its shareholder return commitment in 2026. Following the update of its three-year shareholder return program in May, the Company plans to return a cumulative US$1.5 billion to shareholders by the end of 2028. From January 1 to August 21, 2026, the Company returned US$358.8 million to shareholders, comprising US$216.4 million in share repurchases and US$142.4 million in dividends.

1. This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as additional clarifying items to aid investors in further understanding the Company's performance and the impact that these items and events had on the financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures provided above should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For details of the non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliations of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures, please refer to the press release titled "JOYY Reports Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results" issued by the Company on August 26, 2026.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By JOYY

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