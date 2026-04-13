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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

LUX creates algorithm cleanser ads for social feeds

April 13, 2026 | 11:00
(0) user say
The Unilever brand developed advertising content engineered to reset recommendation algorithms serving users positive messaging.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2026 - LUX has launched LUX My Algorithm, a new global initiative that reimagines the role of social media advertising by transforming ads into tools designed to influence the algorithms that shape what people see. Instead of simply competing for attention, the campaign introduces a new approach where advertising generates behavioural signals that can help redirect and diversify users' feeds over time.

Developed in partnership with VML, the campaign transforms LUX's ads into what it calls "algorithm cleansers", content engineered to generate behavioural signals that help redirect and diversify users' feeds over time.

Feeds aren't as personal as they feel

Social media feeds are often seen as a reflection of personal taste. In reality, they are shaped by behaviour. Every pause, watch, save, or share becomes a signal that determines what appears next.

Over time, these signals can narrow feeds into repetitive loops, built not from what they actively choose, but from what they momentarily engage with.

While users may not fully control their feeds, they are constantly influencing them.

An ad that doesn't just reach you, but teaches your algorithm

LUX's approach is built on a simple shift in thinking. An ad is not just a message. It is a behavioural event.

Every interaction with an ad generates signals, and those signals influence the algorithm to evolve.

This is the first time a brand has designed advertising not just to influence people directly, but to influence the algorithms that shape what people see.

It also introduces a new dynamic between paid and organic content. Behaviours driven by ads can influence what platforms recommend beyond them.

From interruption to intervention

LUX My Algorithm turns advertising into something more active. Not just appearing in feeds, but acting on them.

Developed in consultation with algorithm experts, the campaign reflects a deeper understanding of how digital systems can be influenced through behaviour.

Dr. Catherine Ball, Scientist and Futurist, said:
"This campaign is doing something fundamentally different. It repurposes advertising from interruption to intervention."

From cleansing skin to cleansing feeds

The campaign extends LUX's long-standing association with cleansing into the digital world. LUX My Algorithm addresses the accumulation of signals that shape content, mood, and self-expression over time.

Judy Zu, Global Brand Director, LUX, said:
"LUX has always stood for self-expression. 'My Algorithm' starts from a simple truth: what we engage with shapes what we see, and how we feel. This is about helping people take a more intentional role in that process, and creating a more positive relationship with their feeds."

Tested in real feeds

Before launching globally, LUX tested the idea through a real-world experiment. Participants engaged consistently with LUX content over time, resulting in observable shifts in their feeds as new recommendation patterns emerged.

As part of the campaign, LUX continues to document how feeds evolve through sustained interaction, observing how content exposure can gradually redirect and diversify.

By LUX

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
LUX LUX My Algorithm

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