Lens rides AI car wave, profit up 45%

August 26, 2025 | 14:47
(0) user say
When EV dashboards begged for curved glass, Lens shipped 10 million panels-factories now hum 24/7.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 August 2025 - On August 25, 2025, Lens Technology (300433.SZ, 06613.HK) released its 2025 half-year financial report, highlighting robust growth driven by advancements in AI terminals, smart vehicles, humanoid robots, and an accelerated global expansion strategy. Through continuous innovation and expanded production capabilities, the company is well-positioned to seize opportunities in emerging markets while delivering sustained value to shareholders.

AI Terminal Market Flourishes

The smartphone and computer segment recorded RMB 27.185 billion in revenue, a 13.19% year-on-year increase. Lens Technology reinforced its dominance in metal frames and glass cover plates for AI-powered flagship devices, with significant growth in shipments of high-end materials such as sapphire and ceramics, resulting in a per-unit value increase exceeding 15%.

Smart Vehicle Segment Shines

The smart vehicle and cockpit business generated RMB 3.165 billion in revenue, up 16.45% year-on-year, with notable enhancements in gross margin. Ultra-thin laminated window glass earned certifications from leading global automakers, boosting per-vehicle value to the thousands-of-yuan range. Construction of a multi-million-unit production capacity has commenced. Gaogong Industrial Research projects a 25% annual growth rate for the global smart cockpit market from 2025 to 2027, positioning Lens Technology for significant scalability through its technological leadership.

Humanoid Robot Business Surges

The humanoid robot segment posted RMB 364 million in revenue, soaring 128% year-on-year. Mass production and delivery of joint modules and dexterous hands have begun, supported by the Hunan Zhiqi Future joint venture's full-machine assembly capabilities. Goldman Sachs forecasts the global humanoid robot market to surpass USD 100 billion by 2035, with Lens Technology poised to capture substantial market share in this high-potential sector.

AI Glasses Achieve Production Milestone

The smart head-mounted display and wearables segment recorded RMB 1.647 billion in revenue, with a gross margin of 23.27%. Optical waveguide lenses, achieving a yield rate above 90%, are now in large-scale production for global brands. IDC projects global AI glasses shipments to exceed 10 million units in 2025, and Lens Technology's optical technology expertise is set to drive exponential growth in this segment.

Record R&D Investment

R&D expenditure reached RMB 1.644 billion, a 29% year-on-year increase, accounting for 5% of total revenue. Innovations in materials such as sapphire microcrystalline glass and ultra-thin flexible laminated glass have progressed to mass production validation, reinforcing Lens Technology's competitive advantage in high-value products.

Global Expansion Gains Traction

The second Vietnam factory is 88% complete in its interior fit-out, while the Thailand facility is approaching operational readiness. Overseas revenue now accounts for 25% of total revenue. Strategic benefits, including Vietnam's zero-tariff exports to the U.S. and Thailand's tax incentives for electric vehicles, enhance Lens Technology's ability to mitigate tariff risks and strengthen its global market presence.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Lens Technology Co., Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
LensTechnology AI car wave

