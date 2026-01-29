Germany's Schwalbe expands its export distribution centre in Vietnam

Kuehne+Nagel is supporting Schwalbe’s major expansion in Vietnam as the companies mark 10 years of partnership. Schwalbe’s export distribution centre will grow to nearly 20,000 sq.m total capacity, strengthening its ability to meet rising global demand for bicycle tyres.

The expansion will create new employment opportunities for local talent and reinforce Vietnam’s role as a key hub for Schwalbe’s global operations, promoting long-term sustainable growth in the region.

From this location, Schwalbe products are distributed to 43 international markets, supporting customers across Europe, Asia, the Americas and Africa.

Bjoern Traemann, managing director of Kuehne+Nagel Vietnam, said, “We value our strong relationship with Schwalbe and look forward to the continued partnership. This expansion demonstrates how collaboration drives innovation and enables us to meet global customer demands sustainably.”

“We are proud to celebrate 10 years of partnership with Kuehne+Nagel. Their expertise and commitment to sustainability have been vital to our success. Looking ahead, we are confident in achieving our goals with the continued excellence of our partnership,” added Vanessa Schulte, head of Supply Chain Management at Schwalbe.

European expertise to boost Vietnam’s sustainable logistics push As Vietnam expands its role in global manufacturing and trade, the demand for smart, low-carbon logistics is becoming increasingly urgent to support its net-zero goals. Dan Jian, principal of Investment for the Asia and Middle East Region at APM Terminals under the Maersk Group, spoke with VIR’s Bich Thuy about how European expertise can help accelerate the sustainable logistics transition.

European business confidence reaches highest in seven years EuroCham released the Q4 2025 edition of its Business Confidence Index (BCI) on January 13, recording its highest level in seven years and marking a decisive shift in European business sentiment.