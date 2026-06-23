Kuala Lumpur religious leaders summit calls for youth empowerment

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 June 2026 - The Third International Summit of Religious Leaders 2026 concluded in Kuala Lumpur with the participation of His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars. The summit was held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah and the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, with attendance from nearly 2,000 religious, youth, and academic leaders worldwide.

In his opening address, Dr. Al-Issa emphasized the historic responsibility of religious leaders regarding issues that concern the peace of our world and the harmony of its societies. He highlighted the important role entrusted to young people, particularly in addressing the risks associated with unrestricted exposure to modern technology—especially artificial intelligence—without intellectual safeguards or ethical protection. He stressed the importance of religious diplomacy in defusing crises, affirming that the world does not need more weapons, but rather more wisdom to prevent their use.On the sidelines of the summit, His Excellency met with a group of youth leaders and university students from ASEAN countries in an open dialogue that explored mechanisms for implementing the summit's outcomes, enhancing youth awareness, empowering young people, and building their capacities to address ethical gaps in information and communication technologies, particularly those related to artificial intelligence.During the meeting, His Excellency stressed that the lack of transparency and accountability constitutes one of the most serious ethical challenges associated with artificial intelligence, as it can be difficult to understand how certain systems make decisions. He noted that biases embedded in data may result in unfair decisions and discrimination against individuals and groups.The summit also witnessed the announcement of the International Diplomacy Award, reflecting the strategic partnership between the Muslim World League and Malaysia. The award aims to promote the values of moderation, tolerance, and constructive dialogue, while supporting the vision of "Malaysia Madani". The award will be presented to individuals and institutions demonstrating outstanding impact in promoting peace and human unity.

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