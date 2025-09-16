Corporate

Krabi Prototype 2025 Showcases Meaningful Travel Model in Thailand

September 16, 2025 | 15:28
Community-based tourism blueprint cuts visitor footprint 30 per cent, handing travel bloggers Thailand sustainable tourism keywords on tap.

BANGKOK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has successfully hosted the 2025 Global Meaningful Travel Summit in Krabi and Bangkok, marking the first time the event has taken place in Southeast Asia. Co-organised with Tourism Cares, a leading non-profit dedicated to advancing sustainability within the tourism industry, the summit brought the Krabi Prototype to centre stage as Thailand welcomed more than 40 travel executives, tour operators, airlines, and media from the United States and beyond to explore its approach to sustainable and meaningful travel.

The summit highlighted Krabi's emergence under the Krabi Prototype, TAT's flagship model for sustainable tourism development. Known worldwide for Maya Bay, the Phi Phi Islands, and Railay Beach, as well as its hot springs and limestone landscapes, Krabi is advancing a long-term commitment to protect its pristine environment and community way of life. The province is designated within the Andaman Development Zone under Thailand's strategic tourism product clusters, underscoring its strong potential as a sustainable destination. This was further reinforced in 2023 when Khlong Thom Hot Springs earned recognition on the Green Destinations Top 100 Stories list for environment and climate, a global accolade that demonstrates Krabi's readiness to serve as a model for responsible travel.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said: "Krabi represents the balance we aspire to achieve across Thailand—where natural beauty and local culture are preserved while communities benefit from tourism. Hosting the Global Meaningful Travel Summit here demonstrates to the world that sustainable tourism is not just a vision but a reality that can be experienced today. Through Krabi Prototype, we show that sustainable travel is possible, practical, and rewarding for all."

During the summit, delegates engaged in immersive tours with local communities including Laem Sak and Ban Nai Nang, where grassroots initiatives such as waste management, traditional crafts, and community-led tourism showcased practical models of sustainability. Beyond the official programme, Krabi offers a wealth of eco-conscious experiences under the Krabi Prototype, from mangrove tours in Ban Thung Yee Peng to marine conservation activities around Ko Ngai. Together, these reflect how the province is redefining tourism's impact by embracing low-carbon travel, eco-certified accommodations, and regenerative practices.

The Krabi Prototype initiative, developed in partnership with local stakeholders, positions the province as Thailand's leading pilot for responsible tourism. TAT is accelerating operators into national sustainability standards, including STGs STAR, the Thailand Tourism Awards, and CF-Hotels, while advancing international benchmarks such as Green Destinations recognition for Mu Ko Lanta National Park. To date, Krabi counts 16 award-winning operators under the Thailand Tourism Awards, 119 STAR-certified businesses, and 65 CF-Hotels actively reducing carbon footprints through clean energy, solar power, plastic reduction, and local sourcing.

Krabi's sustainability journey is further supported by its communities. Eight villages, including Koh Klang, Nai Nang, and Laem Sak, are leading the way through initiatives such as long-tail boat tours, batik workshops, stingless beekeeping, and multi-ethnic cultural tourism. These projects, combined with waste-to-energy management systems on the islands and strict local pledges to preserve beaches free of jet-skis and mass beach furniture, have become a provincial "declaration" of sustainability shared for more than a decade.

Krabi also exemplifies Thailand's dual economic strengths. Alongside its tourism appeal as a bucket-list destination, the province is the nation's second-largest producer of palm oil and home to rubber, Musang King durians, and robusta coffee, reflecting the integration of agriculture and tourism. Its cinematic scenery continues to attract global productions, most recently Jurassic World: Rebirth, further boosting international visibility.

The summit reinforced how the Krabi Prototype contributes to Thailand's broader sustainability agenda. Over the past two years, TAT and Tourism Cares have expanded the Meaningful Travel Map of Thailand to include more than 45 vetted organisations, many of which were visited during the summit. Among these, eleven Krabi operators have also joined Tourism Cares' global network of over 160 sustainable tourism partners, extending the province's reach to international markets. By linking Krabi's achievements with international networks, Thailand strengthens its positioning in key markets such as the United States, where demand for meaningful travel continues to grow.

Ms. Thapanee concluded: "The Global Meaningful Travel Summit in Krabi is more than a meeting—it is a milestone. By bringing the Krabi Prototype to centre stage, it has given the world a glimpse of Thailand's future, where tourism safeguards our resources, strengthens our communities, and delivers meaningful value to travellers. Krabi is our prototype, and our goal is to scale this model across the country so that Thailand remains at the forefront of sustainable tourism."

By PR Newswire

Tourism Authority of Thailand

Krabi Prototype sustainable tourism development Communitybased tourism Green destinations recognition

