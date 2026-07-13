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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cushman & Wakefield wins three Phoenix Tree Marketing Awards

July 13, 2026 | 10:27
(0) user say
Cushman & Wakefield won three prizes at the 12th Phoenix Tree Digital Marketing Summit and Awards Ceremony 2026, including the Silver Prize in Integrated Marketing for its Vision and Value campaign.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 10 July 2026 - Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has won the Silver Prize in the Integrated Marketing category at the 12th Phoenix Tree Digital Marketing Summit 2026 and Awards Ceremony for its Vision & Value thought leadership campaign. The firm also won the Silver Prize in the ESG Marketing category for its "Earth Day Every Day" Earth Day campaign, plus the Bronze Prize for the Cushman & Wakefield Client Interview video series in the Video Marketing category.

Vision & Value Thought Leadership Campaign – In 2025, Cushman & Wakefield launched the Vision & Value thought leadership campaign in Greater China. By conducting a range of marketing activities through multiple channels, including online social platforms and offline events, this initiative deepened Cushman & Wakefield's ties and value proposition with clients and communities, significantly enhancing brand impact and demonstrating the firm's market-leading position.

Earth Day Every Day ESG Marketing Campaign – To celebrate the 56th Earth Day, Cushman & Wakefield launched the Earth Day Every Day 21-Day Low-Carbon Challenge campaign, running from April 22 to May 13, in conjunction with Bottloop, a pioneer in recycling and environmental conservation. Centered on carbon-reduction check-ins via the WeChat mini-program, the campaign paired with promotion on social media channels including WeChat, Weibo, Zhihu and LinkedIn. It recorded 300+ check-ins, with reduced carbon emissions of 366.5 kg, and achieved more than 43,900 views across social media, reflecting an innovative initiative in ESG marketing.

Cushman & Wakefield Client Interview Video Series – The Cushman & Wakefield Client Interview video series is a refined interview program launched via the Cushman & Wakefield WeChat Channel. With a format that blends expert dialogue with insights into real estate industry insights, the series targets key players in commercial real estate, property investment, urban renewal and associated fields. The series delivers a "talk show" for Cushman & Wakefield colleagues and clients, sharing industry trends through engaging conversation. The video series has reached more than 370,000 views, generating significant buzz in the industry and reinforcing our strong corporate branding.

KK Chiu, Chief Executive, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, said, "We are honored to receive such high recognition for our performance at the 12th Phoenix Tree Marketing Awards. This achievement reflects trust and respect from our clients, media, and the real estate community, and marks an important milestone in the growth of our marketing capabilities across Greater China. We will continue to deliver innovative and integrated marketing initiatives to strengthen our brand positioning and elevate our industry presence. Because at Cushman & Wakefield, better never settles."

Founded in 2015 at the inaugural WMMS Global Mobile Marketing Summit, the Phoenix Tree Awards form part of the industry's premier recognition for mobile marketing excellence. Judged by an independent panel of senior experts, the awards evaluate criteria including innovation, strategy, execution and impact, celebrating companies that set new standards in brand marketing. Over the years, they have evolved into a symbol of professionalism and prestige, renowned for honoring high-quality case studies that drive industry advancement.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk

By Cushman & Wakefield

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Phoenix Tree Marketing Awards Digital Marketing Summit Earth Day Every Day Cushman & Wakefield

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